Last Updated:

Neeraj Chopra 'amazed' As Avani Lekhara Strikes Historic Gold In Debut Paralympic Games

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra came forward and congratulated shooter Avani Lekhara for clinching a historic gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Written By
Karthik Nair
Avani Lekhara, Avani Lekhara gold

IMAGE: AP/Avani Lekhara Instagram


Tokyo Olympics gold medalist has come forward and congratulated Avani Lekhara as she struck gold in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event on Monday and etched her name in history books by the virtue of this win.

As Avani Lekhara finished at the top of the podium, not only did she win India's first medal in the ongoing edition of the Paralympic Games but she has become the first woman from the country to win a Paralympics gold medal. 

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra congratulates Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Neeraj Chopra who had clinched an Olympic gold medal earlier this month by winning the men's javelin throw final, congratulated Avani Lekhara on showcasing such an 'amazing performance' in her debut Paralympic Games. 

Chopra gave a special mention to the Paralympic gold medalist for giving the Indians the opportunity to listen to the national anthem again in Tokyo. 

Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins historic gold

Competing in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 final event on Monday, Avani Lekhara won the gold medal with a score of 249.6 equalling the world record and Paralympic record. In fact, the champion shooter had qualified for the final, finishing 7th in the qualification round, with a total score of 621.7. After a slow start, she made up ground and went on to advance to the finals of the showpiece event. She registered good scores of 104.9, 104.8 in her third and fourth attempts to be in contention for the medal before scoring 104.1 in the final round of qualification.

READ | Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara creates history, wins gold for India in para shooting

In the finals, Lekhara started out with a score of 52.0, 51.3, and 21.6 in the first three shots. She continued to keep hold of the lead by shooting 20.8, 21.2, and 20.9 in the next three shots. In the last three shots, Lekhara shot 21.2, 20.1, and 20.5 to strike gold for India in the ongoing Paralympic Games.

READ | PM Modi congratulates Avani Lekhara for 'historic' gold medal win at Tokyo Paralympics

China's Zhang C and Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

READ | Avani Lekhara clinches gold: Prez Kovind says 'India elated', Abhinav Bindra lauds shooter
READ | PM Modi dials Tokyo Paralympic medalists Avani Lekhara, Yogesh Kathuniya; lauds their feat
READ | Republic Top 10 Headlines: Avani Lekhara wins gold; Afghanistan crisis; COVID-19 update
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND