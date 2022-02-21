Neeraj Chopra & Dinesh Karthik Celebrate India-UK Week Of Sport To Mark Bilateral Ties

In India's 75th year of Independence, the UK Government started the 'India-UK Week of Sport' on Monday to celebrate the "incredible living bridge between both nations" where a series of on and off-the-field interactions will highlight "the shared love of sport" and the opportunities it can create for people across both nations from February 21 to 27.

As per reports, the Week of Sport will include Indian Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, cricketer Dinesh Karthik, para-badminton World Champion Manasi Joshi, tennis legend Vijay Amritraj and India rugby captain Vahbiz Bharucha among others, which will showcase the best of sport with events involving Indian and British personalities reflecting on their own journeys.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis stated that UK and India share a love for sports. He said, "Cricket, football, tennis, badminton, and hockey bring us together. The Week of Sport is a celebration of this bond and our living bridge. I look forward to more activities this year as India celebrates 75 years of Independence and the UK hosts the Commonwealth Games and the final match of the Test series."

An official release read, "It will celebrate the unique connections that can help shape the future of both nations through a diverse programme of activities - highlighting the strong cultural links between Britons and Indians across sport, education, the arts, and much more. As two great democracies, both India and the UK share a vision to empower the next generation of leaders."

Neeraj Chopra Nominated For Laureus World Sports Awards

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Indian Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra became only the third Indian to be nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was shortlisted in 2019 while legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020. The Javelin thrower is one among the six nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award alongside Britain's young tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, FC Barcelona young prodigy Pedri, Yulimar Rojas, who made headlines after breaking the 26-year-old triple jump world record, and swimmer Ariarne Titmus who displayed great performances at the Olympic Games.

Image: PTI