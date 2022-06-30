Neeraj Chopra At Stockholm Diamond League 2022: When And Where To Watch LIVE In India?

Tokyo Olympic 2020 gold medalist for India, Neeraj Chopra is all set to take part in his third event of the 2022 season, looking to earn his first Diamond League podium, in his first appearance in four years. Chopra finished fourth in the Javelin Throw event, the last time he participated in a Diamond League meet in Zurich. However, having already started his season with a couple of podium finishes, Chopra will now look to do his best at this year’s edition, ahead of the World Championships.

A look at Neeraj Chopra's 2022 season so far-

Chopra heads into the Diamond League 2022 after starting his season with a silver medal finish at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku and shattering the national record throw with an effort of 89.30 meters. In the event that followed, Chopra earned a gold medal finish in the Kuortane Games with an effort of 86.60 under wet conditions. It is pertinent to mention that Chopra tripped and crashed down on the ground during his third attempt in Kuortane, which sparked worries about the 24-year-old picking up an injury.

Neeraj Chopra escaped a major injury scare at the Kuortone Games 2022

However, Chopra narrowly managed to escape an injury blow, as he was quickly back to his feet. Having said that, Chopra will be now looking to earn a podium in his eighth Diamond League appearance. He has previously participated in the event at Zurich in August 2018, three meets in 2017, and three more in 2018. Having said that, here’s how sporting fans in India can watch the Olympic gold medalist in action.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 on TV?

Interested fans can tune in to the live telecast on Sports18 1 SD and HD channels to watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event.

How to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022?

Sporting fans in India can watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 by tuning in to the live streaming on the app and website of Voot.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's event at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 is scheduled to be held on June 30, 2022 (Thursday).

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 begin?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's event at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 is scheduled to begin at 10:50 PM IST.

Where is the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 taking place?

The Stockholm Diamond League 2022 is being held at BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, Sweden.

