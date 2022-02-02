Neeraj Chopra Becomes 3rd Indian To Be Nominated For Laureus World Sports Awards

Quick links:
Image: SAI Media
Indian Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra became only the 3rd Indian to be nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards on Wednesday, February 2. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was shortlisted in 2019 while legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.
The Javelin thrower is one among the six nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award alongside Britain's young tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, FC Barcelona young prodigy Pedri, Yulimar Rojas, who made headlines after breaking the 26-year-old triple jump world record, and swimmer Ariarne Titmus who displayed great performances at the Olympic Games.
Neeraj Chopra expressed delight at being nominated for the award and said it sure is a great honour.
“I’m delighted to be nominated for this Laureus Award and it’s a great honour for me to be recognised in the wider sporting world for what I achieved in Tokyo. From being a kid in a small village in rural India who only took up the sport to get fit, to standing on top of an Olympic podium, it’s been quite an eventful journey so far. I feel privileged to be able to represent my country and win India medals at the global stage, and now to have this recognition from Laureus and be considered alongside such exceptional athletes is a really special feeling,” Chopra was quoted as saying by ANI.
Sportsman of the Year
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Team of the Year
Breakthrough of the Year
Comeback of the Year
Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
World Action Sportsperson of the Year
Sport for Good Award