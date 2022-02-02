Last Updated:

Neeraj Chopra Becomes 3rd Indian To Be Nominated For Laureus World Sports Awards

Indian Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra became only the 3rd Indian to be nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards on Wednesday, February 2.

Indian Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra became only the 3rd Indian to be nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards on Wednesday, February 2. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was shortlisted in 2019 while legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.

The Javelin thrower is one among the six nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award alongside Britain's young tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, FC Barcelona young prodigy Pedri, Yulimar Rojas, who made headlines after breaking the 26-year-old triple jump world record, and swimmer Ariarne Titmus who displayed great performances at the Olympic Games. 

Neeraj Chopra expressed delight at being nominated for the award and said it sure is a great honour.

“I’m delighted to be nominated for this Laureus Award and it’s a great honour for me to be recognised in the wider sporting world for what I achieved in Tokyo. From being a kid in a small village in rural India who only took up the sport to get fit, to standing on top of an Olympic podium, it’s been quite an eventful journey so far. I feel privileged to be able to represent my country and win India medals at the global stage, and now to have this recognition from Laureus and be considered alongside such exceptional athletes is a really special feeling,” Chopra was quoted as saying by ANI.

Laureus World full list of nominees

Sportsman of the Year

  • Tom Brady (USA) American Football
  • Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis
  • Caeleb Dressel (USA)
  • Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics
  • Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football
  • Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing

Sportswoman of the Year Award

  • Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis
  • Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics
  • Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming
  • Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming
  • Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football
  • Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics

Team of the Year

  • Argentina Men's Football Team
  • Barcelona Women's Football Team (Spain)
  • Italy Men's Football Team
  • Milwaukee Bucks (USA) Basketball

Breakthrough of the Year

  • Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics
  • Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis
  • Pedri (Spain) Football
  • Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis
  • Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics
  • Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming

Comeback of the Year

  • Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics
  • Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding
  • Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling
  • Tom Daley (UK) Diving
  • Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling
  • Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

  • Diede De Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis
  • Marcel Hug (Switz) Wheelchair Athletics
  • Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis
  • Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon
  • Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon
  • Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling

World Action Sportsperson of the Year

  • Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing
  • Alberto Ginés (Spain) Climbing
  • Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding
  • Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing
  • Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding
  • Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX

Sport for Good Award

  • Ich will da rauf! (Germany) Climbing
  • Jucà Pe Cagnà (Italy) Multi-sport
  • Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football
  • Lost Boyz Inc. (USA) Baseball
  • Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing

