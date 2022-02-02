Neeraj Chopra Becomes 3rd Indian To Be Nominated For Laureus World Sports Awards

Indian Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra became only the 3rd Indian to be nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards on Wednesday, February 2. Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was shortlisted in 2019 while legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the Laureus Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.

The Javelin thrower is one among the six nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award alongside Britain's young tennis sensation Emma Raducanu, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, FC Barcelona young prodigy Pedri, Yulimar Rojas, who made headlines after breaking the 26-year-old triple jump world record, and swimmer Ariarne Titmus who displayed great performances at the Olympic Games.

Neeraj Chopra expressed delight at being nominated for the award and said it sure is a great honour.

“I’m delighted to be nominated for this Laureus Award and it’s a great honour for me to be recognised in the wider sporting world for what I achieved in Tokyo. From being a kid in a small village in rural India who only took up the sport to get fit, to standing on top of an Olympic podium, it’s been quite an eventful journey so far. I feel privileged to be able to represent my country and win India medals at the global stage, and now to have this recognition from Laureus and be considered alongside such exceptional athletes is a really special feeling,” Chopra was quoted as saying by ANI.

Laureus World full list of nominees

Sportsman of the Year

Tom Brady (USA) American Football

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis

Caeleb Dressel (USA)

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis

Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics

Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming

Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming

Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics

Team of the Year

Argentina Men's Football Team

Barcelona Women's Football Team (Spain)

Italy Men's Football Team

Milwaukee Bucks (USA) Basketball

Breakthrough of the Year

Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis

Pedri (Spain) Football

Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics

Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming

Comeback of the Year

Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics

Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding

Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling

Tom Daley (UK) Diving

Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Diede De Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis

Marcel Hug (Switz) Wheelchair Athletics

Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis

Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon

Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon

Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling

World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing

Alberto Ginés (Spain) Climbing

Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding

Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing

Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding

Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX

Sport for Good Award

Ich will da rauf! (Germany) Climbing

Jucà Pe Cagnà (Italy) Multi-sport

Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football

Lost Boyz Inc. (USA) Baseball

Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing

