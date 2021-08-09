Neeraj Chopra Biopic Next? ‘Only After My Playing Days Are Over,’ Says Olympics Medalist

Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he became the only second Indian to win a gold medal in an individual Olympics event. Neeraj won the gold medal with an outstanding javelin throw of 87.58m as none of his competitors even passed the 87m mark. As a result of the 23-year old's staggering achievement, discussions of a potential biopic have already begun. However, Neeraj insists he has a long time before his playing days are over, and can have discussions of a biopic once he hangs his boots.

Neeraj Chopra's reaction to discussions of a biopic

Neeraj Chopra is clear that he will not take up any offer of his biopic at this stage of his career as his entire focus is to win more glory for the country. While speaking at a press conference, Neeraj said, "Don’t know about the biopic. I want my focus to be on the game and after I stop playing, these will look good. Then there will be a new story, having said that let me focus on my game too. Till an athlete is active, there should be no biopics and when my playing days are over we can think about that."

Neeraj Chopra dedicates gold medal to Milkha Singh and PT Usha

After winning the elusive gold medal in the javelin throw event, Neeraj Chopra dedicated his win to athletic legends Milkha Singh and PT Usha. Singh, who passed away earlier this year, had a dream of seeing an athlete win the gold medal at an Olympics event. PT Usha also came close to achieving that dream, only to miss out on a medal at the 1984 Olympics by a whisker.

While explaining his reason for dedicating his gold medal to Singh and Usha, Neeraj said, "I have watched a lot of videos of Milkha Singh ji talking about how he wanted someone from our country to go to the Olympics and do what he narrowly missed out on. As soon as I won and when the national anthem got played, I remembered that and this wish of his. It’s sad that he is not with us anymore but his dream has been fulfilled. Even PT Usha ma’am had missed out on a medal by a whisker. She would have been happy now."

India ended their Tokyo Olympics campaign with seven medals across multiple events. Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal account by winning a silver in the women's 49kg category. The other Indian athletes to win a medal are Bajrang Punia (bronze), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), the men’s hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver).