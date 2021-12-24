Neeraj Chopra Birthday: Relive Golden Boy's 'golden' Throw At The Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra, India's Golden Boy, is celebrating his 24th birthday today, and greetings from all over the world are pouring in for the javelin thrower. On Friday, the Olympic gold medallist turned 24, and what better time to reflect on how he became India's first gold medalist in a track and field event. Here's a look at Neeraj Chopra's journey at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record as he threw the javelin 87.03 metres high. Chopra had topped the qualification round with a throw of 86.65 metres. His second throw was recorded at 87.58 metres, and his third throw touched 76.79 metres. Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

With the win, Chopra became the first-ever track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics. India had previously won only two silver medals in the Olympic track and field by Norman Pritchard in the 200m and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games.

Chopra felicitated after win

Chopra was felicitated upon his return to India after the triumph at the Olympics. Chopra recently received the prestigious Khel Ratna Award from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Khel Ratna is the highest sporting award of India and is given to sportspersons who have brought glory to the nation with their incredible performances.

Chopra also received Rs. 1 crore reward from the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and a customized vehicle from Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra among other things.

While speaking to Republic TV after winning the historic gold at Olympics, Chopra had said that his next aim is to focus on bettering his game and achieving his dream of hitting 90 meters in the javelin throw.

"An athlete always dreams of the moment when a Gold medal is hung around his neck and you see the flag being hoisted on your national anthem. That is a different feeling. I thought in my mind, that the medal I have won was a dream of the late Milkha Singh Ji and that dream has come true. It is unfortunate that he is not amongst us, but he must be happy wherever he is," he told Republic TV.

Image: PTI