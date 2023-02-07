'Neeraj Chopra Classic Invitational Grand Prix', Tejaswin Shankar's Epic Request To SAI

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar makes a hilarious request to Sports Association of India. The commonwealth Games Bronze Medalist apparently wants the authority to invite athletes from across the world to compete for a signed jersey of Olympian Neeraj Chopra. Shankar sent his request via the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Tejaswin Shankar wrote "Requesting SAI to put up a Neeraj Chopra classic invitational Grand Prix for athletes across the world to compete in and get a chance to win a signed NC Jersey!"

Requesting @Media_SAI to put up a @Neeraj_chopra1 classic invitational Grand Prix for athletes across the 🌏 to compete in and get a chance to win a signed NC Jersey! 😜 https://t.co/KbqK02nhbV — Tejaswin Shankar (TJ) (@TejaswinShankar) February 5, 2023

Tejaswin Shankar wins New Balance Grand Prix

Ahead of this request Tejaswin Shankar has been lately busy garnering accolades for India. The national record-holder recently overcame a valient challenge from former World Champion and Commonwealth Gold Medalist Donald Thomas of the Bhamas to win the top position in the New Balance Grand Prix. After winning Shankar quoted, "Great start to the new year! Excited to be able to compete with the top guys, season opener" Having reached the personal best of 2.29 meters, Shankar is seeking to soar higher.