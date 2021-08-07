Neeraj Chopra Clinches Gold At Olympics: Here's How AFI, SAI Groomed The Star Athlete

Indian track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he won India's first gold medal and ended the nation's 100 years long wait of winning a medal in athletics at the Olympic Games. The 23-year-old star javelin thrower from Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals, stunning the athletics world.

Neeraj Chopra's journey from a district-level athlete to a world champion has been a result of 'great teamwork' that involved the contribution of the Athletics Federation of India and Sports Association of India, said AFI President Adille Sumariwala.

Proving his excellence at an inter-district program in Haryana, Neeraj first became the world junior champion and then the world junior record holder, Sumariwala told Republic TV. "He then went on to become the Asian champion and the Commonwealth champion. Neeraj has now proven to be an Olympic champion as well," the President said, calling it a 'long process' of hard work.

"Neeraj has done the whole country proud. He has proven to the world that he can win the gold medal. This is the first medal India has ever won in athletics in the history of the Tokyo Olympics. We have become the 103rd country to win a medal at the Olympic games and Neeraj has been the pioneer in that," said Sumariwala.

He mentioned that the Athletics Federation of India created an 'ecosystem' around him, such as hiring three foreign coaches during his period as a junior athlete, along with physicians, and also recommended various competitions abroad. Apart from the planning done by the federation, there has been tremendous support from the government, in terms of financing, he said.

"It was a great team effort, but one must say that Neeraj went there and delivered. A lot of other athletes were given the same sort of treatment but they did not deliver, but Neeraj did. That is what separates him as a gold medallist," the AFI President said.

'Neeraj Chopra's gold medal a fitting tribute to Milka Singh'

International Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh also hailed Neeraj Chopra's remarkable performance at the Tokyo Olympics, stating that the athlete's gold medal is a fitting tribute to his father Milkha Singh. Speaking to Republic, Jeev Singh mentioned that it was his father's dream that India should win a gold medal in the tracking field someday. And he wanted to watch India achieve it during his lifetime.

"This is one of the best tributes my father could ever get. He always wanted a gold medal for India in Olympics, especially in the track and field and Neeraj has done it. I am sure that my father is watching from above with tears of joy. Neeraj Chopra has made my dad's dream come true. Not only is the nation proud of him but the Milkha family is proud of him for making our father's dream come true," said Jeev Singh.

He praised Neeraj Chopra for scripting history at Tokyo Olympics that will inspire several young athletes to believe in themselves and win laurels for India in any sport.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Mehta, the General Secretary of the Indian Olympic Association also said that Neeraj Chopra's victory at the Olympics has earned India a lot of respect in the sports world. He said the whole country is rejoicing and celebrating Neeraj's victory.