Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra congratulated long jumper, Shaili Singh, for bagging a silver at the U-20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Neeraj Chopra told the 17-year-old that she had a long way to go, and had reached so close to winning a Gold today. He also congratulated her coach and veteran Indian athlete Anju Bobby George for her mentorship to Shaili Singh. Anju Bobby George expressed her happiness after Singh's feat in the competition saying that the 'little girl from Jhansi had come a long way.'

Many congratulations, Shaili! You came so close to Gold today, and I'm sure you have a long way to go 💪🏾

Congratulations to @anjubobbygeorg1 ma'am for your mentorship and guidance to Shaili 🙏🏽 https://t.co/05W7FPBfsV — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 22, 2021

It is important to mention that 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra's journey to Gold had also begun from the World Athletics U20 Championships five years ago. In 2016, the star athlete had achieved a world record throw of 86.48 metres. He had brought glory to India by bringing the country its first Gold medal and breaking a five-year-old world U20 record in Poland. Following his success at U-20 World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra etched his journey to Tokyo Olympics where he won India's first Gold medal in Athletics, and only its second after Abhinav Bindra.

Shaili Singh bags Silver in U20 World Athletics

Long jumper Shaili Singh grabbed the silver medal in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday. Even though the young athlete missed out on scripting history by winning gold by a mere 1cm, she marked her personal best of 6.59m in the final event. Shaili began brightly with a 6.34m and repeated the same distance before her best effort in the third round. Her next two attempts were fouls and she could not get past the 6.60m in her final jump, and the youngster seemed to be distraught at missing gold and chance to create history. The 17-year-old Shaili Singh's personal best effort of 6.59m was not enough for gold as Sweden's reigning European junior champion Maja Askag managed 6.60m for the top spot on the final day of the championships.