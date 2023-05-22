Neeraj Chopra Creates History Again, Becomes India's First Ever Track And Field World No.1

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has claimed the number-one ranking in Men's Javelin Throw. On the back of his historic performance in the Doha Diamond League Event, he has now become the first Indian to sit in the top spot. Neeraj's performance hasn't diminished at all and he is very much focused with an eye on the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024.

Neeraj Chopra tops the list with 1455 points followed by Anderson Peters (1433 points) in second and Jakub Vadlejch (1416 points) in third positions respectively. He has been reaching new heights and a few more records could be expected as he is scheduled to travel to participate in the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo, Netherlands on June 4.

Neeraj Chopra reaches the summit of javelin rankings

🇮🇳's Golden Boy is now the World's No. 1⃣ 🥳



Olympian @Neeraj_chopra1 attains the career-high rank to become World's No. 1⃣ in Men's Javelin Throw event 🥳



Many congratulations Neeraj! Keep making 🇮🇳 proud 🥳 pic.twitter.com/oSW9Sxz5oP — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 22, 2023

He will then travel to Turku in Finland to take part in the Paavo Nurmi Games poised to be held on 13th June.