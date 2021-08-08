Neeraj Chopra Dedicates Olympics Gold Medal To Milkha Singh; Says 'His Dream Fulfilled'

Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday, August 7, immortalized his name in Indian history as he won the country's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, ending the nation's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics at the mega-event. 23-year-old, Neeraj Chopra from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second-round throw of 87.58m in the finals, stunning the world of athletics.

Following the final event, Neeraj Chopra in a heart-warming gesture dedicated his historic achievement to sprint legend Milkha Singh, who passed away due to COVID-19 in June.

"Milkha Singh wanted to hear the national anthem in a stadium. He is no longer with us but his dream has been fulfilled," the 23-year-old javelin thrower said dedicating the achievement to the iconic sprinter, who had finished fourth in the 1960 Rome Olympics.

Milkha, 91, breathed his last in Chandigarh in June after battling COVID-19 for a month. Milkha Singh's son Jeev Milkha Singh on his Twitter wrote, "Dad waited so many years for this to happen. His dream has finally come true with India's first athletic gold. I am crying as I tweet this. And I am sure dad is crying up above. Thank you for making this happen."

"Not only did you win us a first-ever athletics gold medal in the #OlympicGames, you even dedicated it to my father. The Milkha family is eternally grateful for this honour," he added.

Milkha Singh's legacy

Milkha Singh is considered among the legendary athletes of the country, remembered as a four-time Gold medallist at the Asian Games and a Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India at three Olympics, with a memorable fourth-place finish in the 1960 edition of the Summer Olympics that was contested in Rome.

Neeraj Chopra at Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winner in the Olympics. With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London Games.

Chopra made it into the final as a medal contender after topping the qualification round on Wednesday, August 4, with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. But only a few would have thought he would bludgeon his way to gold in such a dominant fashion at the grandest of the stage.

