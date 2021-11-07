Last Updated:

Neeraj Chopra Drops 'exquisite' Pictures From Latest Shoot, Fans Say 'itne Hot Mat Bano'

Neeraj Chopra featured on the cover of Vogue India magazine's November edition. Fans took the internet by storm as the Olympian posted his pictures on Sunday.

Neeraj Chopra

(Image: AP)


Gold-medalist for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra has featured on the cover page of Vogue India magazine’s November edition. Chopra took to his social media accounts on Sunday evening and dropped his exquisite pictures from the photoshoot with Vogue and took the internet by storm. Chopra captioned the picture by expressing that he had a fun shoot with Vogue India for the cover of the magazine and said it is great to see the positive response received by the photoshoot.

Chopra further mentioned in the caption that as he said in the interview with Vogue, winning the Olympic medal is just the beginning and he is now focused on winning many more medals for India in the future. Meanwhile, as the post went live on Chopra’s social media handles, fans were quick to react and heaped praises for India’s golden boy.

Neeraj Chopra's post on Instagram

How did netizen's react to Neeraj Chopra being on the Vogue magazine's cover?

A user praised the pictures of the 23-year-old Olympian by saying she had warned him not to look so hot. Another user mentioned that November 7 is the third month anniversary of the historic moment when Chopra earned the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The user also said that Chopra looks outstanding in the photo shoot and added he still gets goosebumps on watching the video of the athlete competing in Tokyo.

Another user mentioned that she just needs one word to describe the pictures and that is ‘perfect’. At the same time, another user said she personally loves the pictures and she wouldn’t mind hitting the like button a million times. A user also hailed the photoshoot as the best photoshoot ever and mentioned Chopra could give any model, a run for their money. 

Meanwhile, another user responded to Chopra’s picture and said that someone should give Neeraj Chopra another gold medal for being the most photogenic Olympic champion ever. Other users hailed Vogue for the photoshoot, but also seemed to warn Chopra that the endorsements exist because of sports. The user further said that Chopra should never wave away from the game and should look to turn his first Olympic gold into a second one.

Image: AP

