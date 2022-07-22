Neeraj Chopra Enters World Athletics Championships Finals After 88.39m Throw In1st Attempt

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the finals of the Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships on Friday after breaching the automatic qualification mark in his very first attempt. The Olympics Gold medalist threw the spear to a distance of 88.39m to secure his place in the final. Neeraj Chopra is aiming to make history by becoming only the second athlete after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at World Athletics Championship.

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra enters javelin final

Neeraj Chopra is taking part in his second World Athletics Championships. Previously Neeraj Chopra had recorded a throw of 82.26m but failed to qualify for the final at the 2017 world championships in London. In 2019, Neeraj Chopra was forced to sit out due to elbow surgery.

The Olympics gold-medallist (Chopra) was pitted in Group A of qualifying for the men’s javelin. The group featured the 2012 Olympic champion and 2016 bronze medallist Keshron Walcott. India's star athlete easily qualified to the final without having to take the second and the third attempt. Chopra was followed by Jakub Vadlejch, the Toko Olympics silver medallist. The Czech Republic athlete qualified for the final with his very first throw of 85.23m. A win for Chopra at World Championship will see him become the first men's javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with a world title since Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

Earlier on Thursday India's Annu Rani on Thursday qualified for the final of the women’s javelin throw event. The Indian athlete threw the javelin to a distance of 59.60m to qualify for the World Athletics Championship final as one of the 12 best performers after failing to cross the automatic qualifying mark of 62.5m.

Neeraj Chopra's season so far

Neeraj Chopra Chopra kicked off his 2022 season with a sensational return to the Javelin throw event at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. He finished second at the tournament, with a personal best of 89.30 meters. The silver medal-winning performance earned Chopra a new national record. Following the Paavo Nami Games, Chopra once again earned a silver medal at the Stockholm Diamond League with a record-breaking throw of 89.94 meters.