Neeraj Chopra Gets Rs 1 Crore Reward And Special Jersey From CSK For Tokyo Olympics Gold

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday honoured Olympic gold-medalist javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra with Rs 1 Crore for his creating history at the Tokyo 2020. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also presented Neeraj Chopra a special jersey with the number 8758 outlined his medal-winning throw of 87.58m. Neeraj Chopra delivered India's elusive Olympic medal in athletics and end a wait of 100 years. Not only this, but Chopra also became the only second individual sportsperson to win gold for India; Abhinav Bindra had won the first gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Games.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan lauded Neeraj Chopra and stated that he has set up a benchmark for the generation to come.

"The entire nation is proud of Neeraj for his stupendous achievement. By becoming the first Indian to win a medal (gold) in the track and field, he has set a benchmark and is an inspiration for the next generation. 87.58 is a number that will forever be etched in Indian sporting history and it's an honour for us to present this special jersey to Neeraj. We wish he brings more glory to the nation," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan in an official statement.

After receiving the award and special jersey, Neeraj Chopra mentioned that the past two months have been an opportunity for him to experience new things and also thanked the Super Kings management for the support.

"Thank you so much for your support and for the prize. It feels good. The last two months have been hectic and an opportunity to experience new things. I never thought that I'll get so much love after winning gold. It was completely unexpected and it feels good. Hopefully, I'll work hard and get good results," Chopra said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MS Dhoni-led squad Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2021 title. It was the fourth time when Chennai Super Kings won the IPL title under the leadership of MS Dhoni. During IPL 2020, CSK finished second last at the table, and MS Dhoni promised the fans that the 'Men in Yellow' will make a comeback and rightly deliver in 2021.

(Image: @ChennaiIPL/Twitter)