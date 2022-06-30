Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra broke his own national record at the Stockholm Diamond League, only a few weeks after registering his previous record. He registered an emphatic distance of 89.94m in his very first attempt to break the record by finishing second.

Neeraj Chopra breaks national record in first attempt

While Neeraj Chopra failed to replicate the efforts of his first attempt in other throws, he definitely proved that he is going from strength to strength. It was just a few weeks ago when the 24-year-old registered a national record and it barely took him anytime to even better that.

In subsequent throws, he could only manage distances of 84.37m, 87.46m and 84.77m, 86.67m and 86.84m. With World Champion Anderson Peters having crossed the 90 metre mark with a monstrous throw of 90.31m, Chopra fell to second spot and ended the event there with no one else improving.

Wow!



8⃣9⃣.9⃣4⃣ - a PB, MR and an 🇮🇳 record!



Quite the start from this guy in the men's javelin at #StockholmDL...



📷 @chiaramontesan2 pic.twitter.com/lfF4QiNePm — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 30, 2022

Neeraj Chopra had made his target of 2022 clear

While speaking in his pre-event press conference, Neeraj Chopra explained why he began this season late by stating, "We started training in December, so it was a bit late. I needed to get fit again as my weight had also increased after the Tokyo Games. I had gained 13 kg-14 kg, so the plan was to get fit again and hence we started the season a bit late."

He then went on to comment on his goals for the year by adding, "Our main target this year is the World Championship and Commonwealth Games as the Asian Games has been postponed."