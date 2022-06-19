Neeraj Chopra Grabs Gold At Kuortane Games, Says Focusing On Coming Diamond League Season

Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra on Sunday expressed his gratitude to his supporters after winning his first gold medal of the season. Chopra secured the top prize at Kuortane Games in Finland on Saturday. The 24-year-old won the gold medal with a throw of 86.69m his first and only legal throw of the day. However, the 86.69m throw was enough to get Chopra his first gold since winning at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALAN on the 30th. Thank you for all the messages and support," Chopra wrote on Twitter.

Following an 86.69m throw in his first attempt on Saturday and that too under constant rain, Neeraj Chopra committed an intentional foul in his second attempt before going all-in for his third attempt. Chopra, however, slipped on the wet course but fortunately avoided an injury, which could have slowed his ongoing season. In his first attempt, the 24-year-old outthrew rival Anderson Peters, who had previously thrown two 90m+ throws in 2022.

Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott won the silver medal, while Grenada's Anderson Peters finished third with a bronze. Walcott recorded a throw of 86.64m, while Peters' medal-winning throw was 84.75m.

Chopra wins silver at Paavo Nurmi Games

Earlier, Chopra broke his own national record to win a silver medal at the recently-concluded Paavo Nurmi Games, which was held in Finland on Tuesday. Chopra registered a throw of 89.30m to win the second prize at the star-studded event. It was Chopra's first competitive event since winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra's previous best was a throw of 88.07m, which he had recorded in Patiala last year.

Chopra will next be seen in action in the Diamond League, which is scheduled to take place on June 30. The event will be held in Stockholm, Sweden. After taking part in the Diamond League, Chopra will fly to the United States to take part in the World Athletics Championships.

Image: PTI