Indian Army lauded Neeraj Chopra as he scripted history by bagging a Silver medal in the men's Javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships with a massive throw of 88.13 metres. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army wrote that Chopra, who became only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Championship, made the nation “proud”. Sharing images from Chopra’s spectacular performance on Sunday, the Army also congratulated the 24-year-old field athlete.

#NeerajChopra has once again made #IndianArmy and the Nation proud. #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning #SilverMedal in men's #Javelin in World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 with throw of 88.13 meters.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/oNsHfJEets — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 24, 2022

Earlier today, Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships by registering a best throw of 88.13m, which he recorded in his fourth attempt. Congratulations poured in for the athlete who had topped the Group A qualification round and entered the final in second place. Grenada’s Anderson Peters won the gold medal on Sunday with the best throw of 90.54 metres, which he registered in the sixth attempt. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch received bronze with the best throw at 88.09m who was followed by Germany’s Julian Weber in fourth place with a top throw of 88.86m.

Neeraj Chopra becomes 2nd Indian to win medal at World Athletics Championships

Chopra is now only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships and the first to win a silver medal. In 2003, India's Anju Bobby George scripted glory for the country by bagging a bronze medal in the long jump event. Since Sunday’s victorious throw, Neeraj Chopra has continued to receive several congratulatory messages from politicians, fellow athletes and other renowned personalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chopra remarkably clinched India's maiden gold medal in athletics during the Tokyo Olympics last year and became only the second individual in the country to receive gold in the Olympics. Abhinav Bindra, who got India's first gold at Olympics in 2008 Beijing Games, also took to Twitter to celebrate Chopra's historic win on Sunday.

Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2022

Image: PTI/AP