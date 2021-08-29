Neeraj Chopra Hails Tokyo Paralympics Silver-medalists Bhavina Patel And Nishad Kumar

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra has congratulated Indian Paralympic athletes Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar for securing a silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Chopra lauded Bhavina and Nishad for bringing glory to the nation on the auspicious occasion of National Sports Day.

Neeraj Chopra congratulated big winners

The silver medalists Bhavina and Nishad were praised by Neeraj Chopra, who got India a gold medal in Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. “Congratulations to Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar on winning silver medals at the Tokyo2020 Paralympics and giving the country a wonderful #NationalSportsDay gift @ParalympicIndia,” tweeted Neeraj Chopra.

Bhavina Patel opened India’s tally at the Paralympics 2020 by securing a silver medal in table tennis. She was diagnosed with Polio at the age of 12 but that didn’t stop her from displaying incredible courage in her first Paralympic participation in the women's singles table tennis class 4. Bhavina startled Borislava Peric-Rankovic in the quarter-finals before knocking off world number three Zhang Miao of China in the semis.

She defied all the hurdles to make it to the finals but was defeated by China's Zhou Ying who is the world's No.1 and six-time gold medalist. Despite her loss in the final, Bhavina made history by becoming the second Indian woman and the first Indian table tennis player to earn a Paralympic medal.

Meanwhile, Nishad Kumar won silver in the men's T47 high jump event. He placed second and set an Asian record by managing a 2.06m jump, alongside Dallas Wise of the United States who also won the silver medal. Whereas, Townsend Roderick clinched the gold medal with a jump of 2.15m to set a world record.

Nishad was involved in an accident when he was eight years old that resulted in the loss of his right hand, and as a result, he was placed in the T47 class. The T47 class is for athletes who have a unilateral upper limb disability that causes considerable functional impairment in the shoulder, elbow, or wrist.

PM Modi heaps praise on Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar after their success in Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar for securing a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021



Image credits: PTI