Star javelin thrower as well as Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra expressed gratitude after getting an opportunity to attend the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Neeraj Chopra wrote that it was an 'honor' to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort on Sunday i.e. on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

"As an athlete and a soldier, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. Jai Hind", he added.

pic.twitter.com/l4wlgmlGmQ — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 15, 2021

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a standing ovation to the Indian athletes who won medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. These athletes were present at Delhi's Red Fort on Sunday.

PM Modi lauds India's Olympians

Addressing the nation, PM Modi in his speech said that the Olympians have made India proud in the Tokyo Olympics. In the Olympics, the youth generation has glorified India, he said while appealing to the citizens to applaud the achievement of athletes who have made the country proud.

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, along with two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Sunday. Around 240 Olympians, support staff, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

Apart from javelin champion Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India has also got two silver and four bronze medals across six different sports categories. The silver medals were won by Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu in Wrestling (57 KG) and Weight Lifting (49 Kg Women) respectively. On the other hand, the bronze medals were won by PV Sindhu in Women’s Singles Badminton, Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s Welterweight Boxing, and Bajarang Punia in Wrestling (65 Kg). The Indian men's team also won a bronze in hockey thereby breaking a 41-year jinx of not having managed a podium finish in the sport since the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

At the same time, India's overall medal tally of seven is the country's best-ever performance in the history of the prestigious tournament.