Neeraj Chopra In Action, Doha Diamond League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will make his first competitive appearance of the season during the Doha Diamond League 2023. As the marquee competition kicks off on May 5, the 25-year-old will be looking to break his personal best record of 89.94 meters on Friday night. His familiar foe Anderson Peters and Czech rival Jakub Vadlejch will be among his prominent rivals in Doha.

Meanwhile, India will pin their hopes on Eldhose Paul, who will be India’s first representation at the event in the men’s triple jump event. This will be his first-ever appearance at the Diamond League, which comes after he returned with a gold medal from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022. He achieved the milestone after registering a jump of 17.03 meters.

On the other hand, Neeraj Chopra heads into the tournament after winning the Diamond League final in Zurich last year. While he competes against Peters and Vadlejch as his top opponents, Germany’s Johannes Vetter will not compete in the event. He is yet to recover from a shoulder injury, that made him miss the entire 2022 season. Check out India’s schedule at Doha Diamond League on Friday and where can you catch the live action online and on television.

Doha Diamond League 2023: India's schedule for Friday

Eldhose Paul in Men’s Triple Jump at 9:02 PM on May 5

Neeraj Chopra in Men’s Javelin Throw at 10:14 PM IST at 10:14 PM IST on May 5

How to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's event at the Doha Diamond League?

Fans eager to watch Neeraj Chopra in action in Doha can avail of the live streaming on Jio Cinema and Voot apps and websites. The coverage of the event is scheduled to begin at 8:34 PM IST with the women’s paul vault.

How to watch live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's event at the Doha Diamond League?