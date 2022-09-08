Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Diamond League 2022 LIVE?

After winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series following a one-month injury lay-off, Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra is all set to compete in the final leg of the series in Zurich, Switzerland. The two-day event will take place on September 8 and September 9. Neeraj is looking to become the first-ever Indian to win a Diamond League final. Ahead of what promises to be an historic event for Indian athletics, here is a look at how to watch Diamond League 2022 live in India and the live streaming details for the same.

What time will Neeraj's event begin?

The first day of Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League 2022 event will commence live at 11:50 PM IST on Thursday, September 8. Meanwhile, Day 2 will begin live at 10:30 PM IST onwards on Friday, September 9.

Where will Neeraj's event take place?

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League 2022 event will take place at the Zurich Letzigrund Stadium.

How to watch Diamond League final live?

Fans wondering how to watch the Diamond League 2022 final live in India can tune in to Network 18, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be broadcasted live on Sports 18. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and the standings of the event on the official social media handles of World Athletics.

Diamond League 2022 live streaming details

As for the Diamond League 2022 live streaming, Indian fans can tune in to the Voot app or website.

Diamond League 2022 finals preview

The Diamond League 2022 finals will be contested between six athletes who qualified for the event. Other than India's Neeraj Chopra, Latvia's Patriks Gailums, Portugal's Leandro Ramos, United States' Curtis Thompson, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Germany's Julian Webber have also qualified for the finals.

The six-man javelin throw field here will be without world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who is recovering from injuries after he was assaulted inside a boat in his country last month. Chopra's biggest rival will be the Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic whom the Indian had beaten in Lausanne also.

Before Chopra, discus thrower Vikas Gowda is the only Indian to have finished in the top three in a Diamond League Meet. Gowda had finished second twice -- in New York in 2012 and in Doha in 2014 -- and third on two occasions -- Shanghai and Eugene in 2015.

(Inputs from AP)