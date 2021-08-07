Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live Streaming: Where To Watch Tokyo Olympics Javelin Final

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will look to finish on top of the podium at the Tokyo Olympics when he takes the field on Saturday, August 7 to take part in the final of the men's event. Chopra qualified for the final after he threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m on Thursday in the preliminary round for Group A participants. As Neeraj Chopra eyes gold in Saturday's final, he will be up against his admirer from the neighboring country i.e. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

Where to watch the Tokyo Olympics Men's Javelin throw event?

The final of the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics will be live broadcast on India's Sony Network channels, including Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD. The event will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app, which is a subscription-based platform to access all the content copyrighted by the Sony Network. Additionally, all events including Indian athletes will be live broadcast on Doordarshan.

When will the final of Men's javelin throw start?

The final of the men's javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics will start at 4:30 pm IST. Indian fans would be able to see their star campaigner fight for the gold. If Chopra manages to register a podium finish, he will become the second Indian ever to win an Olympic medal in track and field events after British-Indian Norman Pritchard.

As far as India's campaign as the Olympics is concerned, it will come to an end with Chopra's javelin throw event on Saturday. India has won five medals so far, including two silvers and three bronze. While Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya won silver medals for India, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and the Indian men's hockey team have won bronze. Earlier in the day, golfer Aditi Ashok missed a chance on winning an Olympic medal after she finished 4th in the women's individual stroke play event.

Image: PTI

