Neeraj Chopra Jubilant On Receiving Padma Honour: 'will Always Strive To Deliver My Best'

Tokyo Olympics Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra took to social media on Tuesday to thank the Indian fans for their undying support shortly after being conferred with the Padma Shri award on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

The 24-year old delivered an outstanding performance in last year's Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he won India their first gold medal in a track and field event at an Olympic Games. He registered a staggering throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw event to achieve the feat.

Neeraj Chopra 'grateful' on being conferred Padma Shri

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Neeraj Chopra shared a video where he can be seen expressing how grateful he is to be conferred the Padma Shri. The 24-year old put out a Tweet in Hindi, which translates to, "I am delighted to know that I am being conferred the Padma Shri award and Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Thank you for all your support and well wishes. My hard work and efforts will always be to deliver my best performance."

पद्म श्री अवार्ड और परम विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल से सम्मानित किए जाने की खबर सुन के मुझे बेहद खुशी हुई। आप सभी के सपोर्ट और आशिर्वाद के लिए बहुत धन्यवाद। मेरी मेहनत और प्रयास हमेशा ही अपने देश के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ परफॉर्मेंस देना ही रहेगा 🙏🏽 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2KOSd70BL5 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 25, 2022

Padma Awards 2022 list: All Padma Shri winners in sports

Sumit Antil from Haryana. Pramod Bhagat from Odisha. Neeraj Chopra from Haryana. Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil from Kerela. Faisal Ali Dar from Jammu and Kashmir. Vandana Kataria from Uttarakhand. Avani Lekhara from Rajasthan. Brahmanand Sankhwalkar from Goa

The Minister of Home Affairs issued a press note to highlight all the Padma Awards that would be handed out in the 2022 list. The press note read,

We are excited to announce the name of 128 unsung heroes who will be conferred with #PadmaAwards2022 by the President of India!

The list comprises of 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/ckbpRPDM6D — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 25, 2022