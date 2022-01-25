Neeraj Chopra Jubilant On Receiving Padma Honour: 'will Always Strive To Deliver My Best'

Quick links:
Tokyo Olympics Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra took to social media on Tuesday to thank the Indian fans for their undying support shortly after being conferred with the Padma Shri award on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.
The 24-year old delivered an outstanding performance in last year's Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he won India their first gold medal in a track and field event at an Olympic Games. He registered a staggering throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw event to achieve the feat.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Neeraj Chopra shared a video where he can be seen expressing how grateful he is to be conferred the Padma Shri. The 24-year old put out a Tweet in Hindi, which translates to, "I am delighted to know that I am being conferred the Padma Shri award and Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Thank you for all your support and well wishes. My hard work and efforts will always be to deliver my best performance."
पद्म श्री अवार्ड और परम विशिष्ट सेवा मेडल से सम्मानित किए जाने की खबर सुन के मुझे बेहद खुशी हुई। आप सभी के सपोर्ट और आशिर्वाद के लिए बहुत धन्यवाद। मेरी मेहनत और प्रयास हमेशा ही अपने देश के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ परफॉर्मेंस देना ही रहेगा 🙏🏽 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2KOSd70BL5— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 25, 2022
The Minister of Home Affairs issued a press note to highlight all the Padma Awards that would be handed out in the 2022 list. The press note read,
We are excited to announce the name of 128 unsung heroes who will be conferred with #PadmaAwards2022 by the President of India!— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 25, 2022
The list comprises of 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/ckbpRPDM6D
"Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees."