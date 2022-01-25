Last Updated:

Neeraj Chopra Jubilant On Receiving Padma Honour: 'will Always Strive To Deliver My Best'

Neeraj Chopra has taken to social media to thank the Indian fans for their neverending support after being conferred with the Padma Shri award on Tuesday.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Neeraj Chopra

Image: PTI


Tokyo Olympics Gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra took to social media on Tuesday to thank the Indian fans for their undying support shortly after being conferred with the Padma Shri award on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day.

The 24-year old delivered an outstanding performance in last year's Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he won India their first gold medal in a track and field event at an Olympic Games. He registered a staggering throw of 87.58m in the javelin throw event to achieve the feat.

Neeraj Chopra 'grateful' on being conferred Padma Shri

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Neeraj Chopra shared a video where he can be seen expressing how grateful he is to be conferred the Padma Shri. The 24-year old put out a Tweet in Hindi, which translates to, "I am delighted to know that I am being conferred the Padma Shri award and Param Vishisht Seva Medal. Thank you for all your support and well wishes. My hard work and efforts will always be to deliver my best performance." 

READ | Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra gives fitness goals in new workout video; WATCH

Padma Awards 2022 list: All Padma Shri winners in sports

  1. Sumit Antil from Haryana.
  2. Pramod Bhagat from Odisha.
  3. Neeraj Chopra from Haryana.
  4. Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil from Kerela.
  5. Faisal Ali Dar from Jammu and Kashmir.
  6. Vandana Kataria from Uttarakhand.
  7. Avani Lekhara from Rajasthan.
  8. Brahmanand Sankhwalkar from Goa

Read about all the Padma Awards 2022 here

The Minister of Home Affairs issued a press note to highlight all the Padma Awards that would be handed out in the 2022 list. The press note read,

READ | India's 'next Neeraj Chopra' goes viral, netizens await 'one more Olympic gold medal'

"Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees."

READ | Republic Day 2022: Life-size replica of Neeraj Chopra to feature in Haryana's tableau
READ | 8 athletes including Neeraj Chopra & Pramod Bhagat to be conferred with Padma Shri honour
Tags: Neeraj Chopra, Padma Awards 2022, Padma Shri
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com