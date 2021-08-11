Athlete Neeraj Chopra, who clinched the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and hailed India's pride, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and revealed his future targets. While talking about his plans, the gold medallist particularly mentioned that he won’t let his recent win affect him, as he has many more things to achieve. Chopra pointed out that he is aiming at a 90-meter throw, the top position in Commonwealth Games and the World Championship.

The Olympic gold medallist also added that if he feels 'satisfied' with the current achievement, then he won't be able to achieve his desired goals in the future.

He said, "My next target is 90-meter throw, Commonwealth Games and World Championship. I had wished for a 90-meter throw this year only, but I am happy with the gold medal and will try to achieve this next year. If I feel satisfied with this achievement, I will not be able to achieve all the remaining targets. So yes, I am happy but won't let it affect me.”

How difficult is the javelin throw sport?

In a candid way, Neeraj talked about how he responds to those who claim that javelin throw must be an easy sport. He added, “Earlier I used to give clarification to people, but now, I just hand them over a javelin and ask them to throw and they can't even reach the 60-meter mark.” He continued to add that it took him 10 years to reach the 87.58 m mark with dedicated training and a vigilant routine.

Neeraj Chopra's Golden win at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal win in men’s javelin throw ended India's 100 years-long wait of winning a medal in athletics and track and sports. A farmer's son, Chopra became India’s second gold medallist after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win at an individual sport in Olympic games. Chopra, during the event, put forth his A-game from the first round itself when he broke his qualification record with a wonderful throw of 87.03m. It was followed by an even massive 87.58m throw which instantly sealed the hopes for the other contenders. His third throw was a respectable 76.69m. Neeraj's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second first two throws of Chopra were foul and the final throw was around 84 m.