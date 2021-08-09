Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina, Bajrang & Other Medalists Felicitated Upon Tokyo Olympics Return

The government on Monday felicitated all Indian players who got medals in the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games. The players were felicitated by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among others. The event was attended by all medallists, except Silver medal winner Mirabai Chanu and Bronze winner PV Sindhu. Here are the key highlights.

Athletes who returned from Tokyo on Monday were accorded a grand welcome. The event started with National Anthem, followed by Anurag Thakur's speech. "Tokyo Olympics was Olympics of many firsts for India. It was the biggest contingent with most medals won. We waited for an athletics medal for 121 years and when he did, he did win gold. The national anthem was being played in Tokyo but everyone was swelled with pride. Neeraj Ji, you have not only won the gold but the love of the Indians, you have brought a lot of pride," the sports minister said.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Indian Medallists Felicitated

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who won a bronze medal in men's 65kg freestyle wrestling in the Tokyo Games, was felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thaur and Minister of State (MoS) Nishith Prananik. After the felicitation, Bajrang thanked everyone and said that it feels like winning again.

I thank everyone for giving me such love and respect. It feels like I have won medal for the country again.



I got immense support from @Media_SAI which helped me recover from my injury.



- #TokyoOlympics2020 Bronze medalist @BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/NOfTkTtsFD — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 9, 2021

Boxer Lovlina Borohain who won bronze was felicitated next. She said, "It feels great to win a medal for the country at the Olympics. I'll strive to win more medals and make my country proud". Borohain also revealed her plans to win a gold medal in the next Olympics in Paris.

#TokyoOlympics2020 Bronze medalist @LovlinaBorgohai felicitated by Union Ministers @ianuragthakur, @KirenRijiju, and @NisithPramanik



It feels great to win a medal for the country at the #Olympics. I'll strive to win more medals and make my country proud: @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/jhw21MoxyS — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 9, 2021

In the Tokyo Olympics, Indian men's hockey ended their 41-year old wait for an Olympic medal by securing bronze. Manpreet and Co were invited to the stage for being felicitated by Kiren Rijiju and Nisith Pramanik. Men's hockey coach Graham Ried was also honoured.

Silver medallist in the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling, Ravi Dahiya thanked everyone who stood by him. He also revealed that Sushil Kumar's medal in the 2008 Games inspired him to take the sport.

India's first Olympic gold medallist in athletics Neeraj Chopra, after being honoured that the gold medal belongs to all of India. He also thanked everyone for their support. The Chief Athletics coach Radhakrishnan Nair was also felicitated.

India’s Olympic Medalists receive Hero’s Welcome, Felicitated by Sports Minister @ianuragthakur



Success of Team India is a reflection of how New India aspires to dominate the world: @ianuragthakur



Read: https://t.co/TMWC1nWmWB pic.twitter.com/pDiQS0OdqZ — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 9, 2021

Tokyo Games: India's best-ever Olympics

With one gold, two silver and four bronze medals, the Tokyo Olympics registered India's most successful Olympic campaign. This time's performance even outperformed the 2012 London Games' tally of six medals. This Olympics also saw India (Neeraj Chopra's gold in Javelin throw) win its first medal in the track and field discipline since Independence.

