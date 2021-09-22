Neeraj Chopra Meets Abhinav Bindra, Introduces His Gold Medal To Its 'elder Sibling'

Indian Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra took it on to social media and posted a beautiful message for another Olympics champion for India, Abhinav Bindra after meeting him on Wednesday. The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in his message said that he took his Olympics medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing, referring to Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Chopra was also gifted a puppy named ‘Tokyo’ by Bindra.

Speaking about Tokyo, Chopra added in the Instagram post that he is thankful to Bindra for his family’s warm hospitality. Chopra also thanked him for the pet and concluded by saying that he will cherish Tokyo forever. Chopra concluded by saying that Tokyo is the newest member of the Chopra family and also mentioned Indian Olympian Manisha Malhotra, for making the meeting possible.

On the other hand, earlier in the day Abhinav Bindra also tweeted a picture and a message for Chopra on his official handle, saying it was a pleasure to meet and talk with India’s golden man. He also mentioned the puppy, Tokyo in his tweet and said he hopes the pet becomes a friend who supports the athlete and motivates him to get a sibling for Tokyo named Paris in 2024.

Chopra and Bindra are the only two Indians to win Individual Olympic gold medals

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal for India during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the Men's Javelin Throw event. By achieving this feat clinched the first gold medal for India since Abhinav Bindra's gold medal during the Beijing Olympics 2008 in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event. Chopra's gold medal for India was the first individual goal in track and field competitions in 100 years of Olympic history. Whereas, Bindra's gold medal was the first-ever individual gold at the Olympics for India.

Meanwhile, social media users on finding Chopra and Bindra's tweets expressed their happiness on seeing both the Champions together. One of the Twitter users replied to Chopra's tweet and said that she is waiting for Tokyo's sibling Paris. She also said that she is getting addicted to the adorable picture posted by Chopra holding the puppy.

Meanwhile, Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta said that gifting Chopra a pet is a gesture full of thoughts by Bindra.

