Neeraj Chopra Meets Paralympic Gold Medallist Pramod Bhagat, Says 'It Was Great'

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Friday met with India's Paralympian star Pramod Bhagat. The duo posed for a picture together, showing off their respective gold medals. Pramod turned to social media to share the picture with a caption that read, "Champions day out". Pramod also wrote that it was a "pleasure" meeting Neeraj before wishing for him to keep "inspiring" and making the nation proud. Neeraj responded to the post and said it was "great" to meet Pramod, who won a gold medal in para-badminton.

Champions day out 🥇🇮🇳🥇



It was a pleasure meeting you @Neeraj_chopra1 🤝🏻



Keep inspiring and making the entire country proud 🙌🏻



Jai Hind🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/G1dSXoUM8a — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) September 17, 2021

It was great to meet you @PramodBhagat83 bhai. Jai Hind🇮🇳 https://t.co/EQoscuMwFu — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 18, 2021

Pramod Bhagat at Tokyo Paralympics

Bhagat won the gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Paralympics after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell. Bhagat beat Bethell 2-0 in the final of the badminton SL3 class event on September 4. Bhagat won two straight games (21-14, 21-17) against Bethell to help India clinch the top spot at the podium. At one point in the second game of the finals, Bhagat was 4-12 down, however, the Indian shuttler stunned everyone as he made an amazing comeback and went on to win the match 2-0.

Neeraj Chopra at Tokyo Olympics

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra made history on August 7 by becoming the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in a track and field event in over a century. Chopra won the championship after throwing the longest throw of the event in just his second attempt, which no other contender could beat before the end of the competition. Chopra threw 87.58 metres in his second try to win India's first gold medal at the Olympics this year. Silver and bronze medals went to Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely of the Czech Republic, respectively.

Ever since the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics athletes have returned to India, they have been spending most of their time attending facilitation events across the length and breadth of the country. Chopra recently appeared on the famous TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (Who wants to be a millionaire?), which is hosted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. He appeared on the show alongside the Indian national hockey team's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Pramod, on the other hand, recently met with his childhood icon Sachin Tendulkar, who gifted him a signed t-shirt and his autobiography.

Image: PramodBhagat/Twitter