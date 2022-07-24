Neeraj Chopra Narrates Pressure He Felt After Initial Foul At WAC; 'hunger For Gold Stays'

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Sunday after he clinched a silver in the men’s javelin throw event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Addressing a press conference after his victory, Chopra narrated his experience and the pressure he felt after slipping to the 5th position during the competition.

"Today, the condition was tough, winds were there. The first few throws didn't go well, but I had a feeling inside that the throw will go. I am happy I won a medal at the World Athletics Championships," said Neeraj Chopra.

"I am satisfied with the result, but the hunger for gold will stay. There cannot be gold every time, we can only try for it. l will try to get a better result next time. Every athlete has his day, today was Peter's (Anderson) day. In my mind, I wanted to do a good throw. I was not under pressure at all, my mind was focused on wanting to throw at a correct point. I did my best, I put all my efforts today," he added.

Neeraj Chopra scripts history at World Athletics Championships

Coming to the finals, the Olympic Champion started the event with a fouled throw in his first attempt. After the end of the first attempt, it was Anderson Peters of Grenada who was in the lead with 90.21 m. In his second attempt, the 24-year-old threw the javelin to a distance of 82.39m. In the third attempt, Neeraj Chopra hit the mark of 86.37m to keep himself in medal contention.

Neeraj Chopra made a massive comeback in his fourth attempt with a gigantic throw of 88.13m that pushed him to the second spot. The fifth and the sixth attempt ended as fouls. The Indian athlete secured the second spot with his massive fourth-attempt throw of 88.13m. Grenada's Anderson Peters took gold with a monstrous throw of 90.54m while Czech Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze (88.09).

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second-ever medal at the World Athletics for India after Anju Bobby George’s bronze in the women’s long jump in 2003. Chopra qualified for the final with a season-best throw of 89.94m.