Neeraj Chopra On Olympics Win: 'It Was My Uncle Who Dreamt Of This, Took Me To Stadiums'

India's Gold medalist and Javelin thrower legend Neeraj Chopra in an exclusive conversation to Republic revealed that his uncle has contributed majorly to this achievement of his. While speaking on his journey since the beginning, the top-class champion added that it has been an 'exciting' time despite the struggle that he went through. The legend who raised India's flag high and gave the chance of hearing the National Anthem at the Olympics, in the most humble way added that the struggle gives an athlete the hunger to win.

Explaining his struggle, Neeraj Chopra expressed no sadness or regret and, in fact, accepted it as part of life.

"It was a very exciting journey; yes, there were problems but they make us do everything to overcome them. Due to my problems, I got the hunger to win. My uncle had a dream of me becoming an athlete, he helped me start my journey, took me to stadiums and kept motivating me. He has always been there for me. Today whatever I am, it is because of him," added Subedar Neeraj Chopra.

He further added that whatever he did it was with all his heart and that is the reason behind his today's victory.

Neeraj Chopra's throw raises India's pride

With 87.58m high throw, Neeraj Chopra did not just create History but also gave India its 7th medal of the season and made the current Olympic games best ever. India's last best performance was seen in 2012 when the nation had clinched six medals. With utmost training and confidence, the Olympic gold medalist broke his qualifying record with an 87.03 m long throw that resulted in the top win. His second throw was 87.58m high, and the third throw was 76.79m into the sky. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, Chopra's first two throws were foul and the final throw was around 84 m. Meanwhile, Haryana Government has announced to reward the legend with a massive cash price of Rs. 6 crores, a Class 1 job in the government sector and a plot of land at 50 percent concession, as announced by state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.