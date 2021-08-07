Neeraj Chopra On Winning India's First Olympics 2020 Gold: 'I Want To Cross The 90m Mark'

India has bagged its first-ever gold in Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Neeraj Chopra beat Germany's Johannes Vetter in the men's javelin throw final round. The athlete was seen celebrating his victory, before his javelin landed on the ground as he felt confident of his win. Following his historic feat, Neeraj Chopra sat down for a conversation and touched on the topics of his training, competitors, international tournaments and more.

Neera Chopra- 'Want to cross the 90m mark'

The young athlete scripted history by not only bagging India's first gold in Tokyo Olympics 2020 but also when he ended the century-long wait of bringing home a medal in athletic games at the world's biggest sporting event. Post his win, the 23-year-old talked about his journey, training and competition in a video conference call. While talking about his throws at the finals, the athlete expressed his desire to break the Olympic record set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Neeraj Chopra said, ''I feel if the first throw is good, it will help build pressure on our competitors. So it was important for me to excel my first throw.’’ He explained that his opponent, Germany's Johannes Vetter, was in excellent form in the tournament. He further added,

‘’The second throw was also stable. The Olympic record here was 90.57m and I wanted to do my personal best. And with Javelin throw, if the place and technique is proper, it could go a couple of meters further. So along with my personal best, I wanted to try for an Olympic record. So I gave my all out. I used up all my power in the throw and even increased my speed, but the throw was not that good. So now I want to train more and cross the 90m meter mark’’.

In his first attempt, Chopra threw at 83.46 metres, Of the six attempts, his second and sixth attempts were fouls. In his third and fourth attempts, he reached 88.06 metres and 86.06 metres respectively.

More on Neeraj Chopra's gold win

The athlete received heaps of praises and wishes from every corner of the country. From PM Narendra Modi, the sports fraternity, politicians to Bollywood celebrities, the young champion made India proud with his performance. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh announced a special cash reward of 2 crores for the gold medallist.

Image: Dipti_II Twitter