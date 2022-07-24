Neeraj Chopra Opens Up On Missing Gold Medal At WAC 2022, 'Competition Was Tough'

Neeraj Chopra has once again created history after securing the silver medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022. Chopra has become only the second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Championships. Chopra won the medal with a throw of 88.13m, which came on his fourth attempt. Meanwhile, Chopra was outperformed by the current world champion Anderson Peters, who took the gold medal with a throw of 90.54m.

Chopra on missing gold medal

Discussing his performance at the World Athletics Championships, Chopra said he is happy and satisfied with what he has achieved. Chopra said that the competition at the WAC 2022 was tough as all the athletes who were participating had good averages. Chopra also talked about the conditions at the stadium, saying that it became more difficult due to heavy winds. Talking about Peters' performance, Chopra said the Grenada athlete did well to cross the 90m-mark and win the gold medal in the competition.

"Today, the condition was tough, winds were there. The first few throws didn't go well, but I had a feeling inside that the throw will go. I am happy I won a medal at the World Athletics Championships. The competition was tough, athletes were good and their averages were good. It became challenging, but I had a belief. I am happy with what I did. The winds were challenging," Chopra said.

"Anderson Peters did very well he crossed 90 meters. For me, it was challenging. My fourth throw was good, I was satisfied that I clinched silver. After a long time, India has bagged a medal at the WAC," he said.

"The hunger will stay. I know people expected Gold from me but the ups and downs happen. I will continue my work and training to perform even better next time. I think he can answer how he (Anderson) managed better. Every athlete has his day. Today was Peter's day. It was challenging for anyone. He was not able to reach the finals in Olympics so it is different for every athlete every time. It is not nice to compare. I have been able to learn a lot from the conditions today," he added.

Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Thursday. Chopra stormed into the final after he registered a throw of 89.94m in his first attempt in the qualifying event. It was also his career's third-best throw.

