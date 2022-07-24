Winning a medal for India at the World Athletics Championships after 2 decades of wait, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra addressed the media on Sunday, weighing in on the challenging conditions of today's play, as well as his rival Anderson Peters's performance.

"Today, the condition was tough, winds were there. The first few throws didn't go well, but I had a feeling inside that the throw will go. I am happy I won a medal at the World Athletics Championships," Chopra, who clinched silver with a massive throw of 88.13 meters, said. "Competition was tough, athletes were good and their averages were good. It became challenging, but I had a belief. I am happy with what I did. The winds were challenging," he added.

Chopra weighs in on Anderson Peters' feat

Discussing Grenada's Anderson Peters' performance, Neeraj Chopra opined that every athlete had his day and he had learned a lot from today's conditions. "Anderson Peters did very well he crossed 90 meters. For me, it was challenging. My fourth throw was good, I was satisfied that I clinched silver. After a long time, India has bagged a medal at the WAC," he said.

"The hunger will stay. I know people expected Gold for me but the ups and downs happen. I will continue my work and training to perform even better next time. I think he can answer how he (Anderson) managed better. Every athlete has his day. Today was Peter's day. It was challenging for anyone. He was not able to reach the finals in Olympics so it is different for every athlete every time. It is not nice to compare. I have been able to learn a lot from the conditions today," he added.

Dedicating his victory to all those who prayed for him, Neeraj Chopra said that it was important to be happy for competitors. He also affirmed his commitment to clinch a Gold in the upcoming tournaments.

Neeraj Chopra scripts history at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Sunday after he clinched a silver in the men’s javelin event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon. This is the second-ever medal at the World Athletics for India after Anju Bobby George’s bronze in the women’s long jump in 2003. Chopra qualified for the final with a season-best throw of 89.94m.

Coming to the finals the Olympic Champion started the event with a fouled throw in his first attempt. After the end of the first attempt, it was Anderson Peters of Granada who was in the lead with 90.21 m. In his second attempt, the 24-year-old threw the javelin to a distance of 82.39m. In the third attempt, Neeraj Chopra hit the mark of 86.37m to keep himself in medal contention. Chopra made a big comeback in his fourth attempt with a massive throw of 88.13m moving him to the second spot. The fifth and the sixth attempt ended as fouls.

Grenada's Anderson Peters took gold with a monstrous throw of 90.54m while Czech Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze (88.09).