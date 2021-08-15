Neeraj Chopra Recalls Overcoming Career-threatening Elbow Injury En Route To Olympic Glory

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made history last Saturday i.e. August 7, 2021, when by breaking India's 13-year jinx of an elusive Olympic gold medal, he emerged victorious in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's javelin throw final. The last time India had won gold in an Olympics event was in 2008 when shooter Abhinav Bindra won the tournament's prestigious prize in the 10-meter air rifle event in Beijing.

A couple of years before Neeraj Chopra struck gold at the Japanese capital of Tokyo, he had suffered a career-threatening elbow injury.

Neeraj Chopra injury

Neeraj suffered a critical elbow injury in 2019 right before the Doha World Championships. The injury kept him out of the marquee event. At that time, he consulted an orthopaedic surgeon for an important surgery. The operation was successful, and that is how he landed in Tokyo after a good rehab and grabbed the elusive gold. Chopra had undergone surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

At the same time, Chopra also posted a couple of images. In the first image, Chopra was seen lying on the hospital bed with a surgically repaired elbow and in the other image, he was lying on the bed as he posed with the prized Olympic gold medal.

"From May 2019 to today; from an elbow brace to a medal in my hand--it has been quite the journey! I am grateful for Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala’s medical support and my team (coach @bartonietz and physio @ishaanphysio ) who have been by my side throughout the past 2 years. I hope this medal can inspire all those who are facing tough times in their lives to know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Happy #IndependenceDay, Jai Hind!", Neeraj Chopra's Insta post read.

Neeraj Chopra gold medal

Neeraj Chopra, on 7 August 2021, scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he won India's first gold medal at this year's event and ended the county's long wait of winning a gold medal in athletics. Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself.

In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw reaching 87.03m. His second throw was at 87.58m, and his third throw touched 76.79m. The Indian athlete's second throw helped him advance into the second round.

While Chopra's first two throws in the second round were dismissed as fouls, his third throw neared the 84m mark. By virtue of this emphatic triumph, Neeraj Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this year's Olympic games. The victory also helped India surpass its's previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London games.

Neeraj Chopra Tokyo Olympics

Chopra made it into the final as a medal contender after topping the qualification round on August 4, with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. But only a few would have thought he would bludgeon his way to gold in such a dominant manner at the grandest of the stages. Notably, Chopra had to overcome a tough opponent in the form of a very accomplished javelin thrower Johannes Vetter from Germany, and he achieved the feat in style. Vetter showcased a dismal performance to finish ninth.

The 28-year-old German had come into the Olympics as a hot favourite for gold, having thrown 90m plus on seven occasions between April and June but he was shockingly eliminated on the day when it mattered the most.