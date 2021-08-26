Neeraj Chopra Refutes Claim That Pak's Nadeem 'tampered' With His Javelin At Olympic Final

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he won India's only gold medal at the Games, and ended the nation's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics at the mega event after he came first in the men's javelin throw event. A video of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has surfaced in which the 24-year-old walks around with Neeraj Chopra's javelin before the Tokyo Olympics 2020 final. In the video, Nadeem can be seen carrying the javelin, and as Chopra walks out for his javelin throw attempt, the Pakistani athlete hands over the javelin to Chopra.

A lot of people on the Internet were claiming that the Pakistani athlete tampered with Chopra's javelin; however, the gold medalist has come out and said that all of that is false. Chopra took to Twitter to upload a video explaining the whole situation and asking people not to spread rumours.

मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे comments को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। Sports हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RLv96FZTd2 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

In the video, he addresses the issue saying that an issue has been made of when he said that he got his javelin from Nadeem and is being "blown out of proportion" whereas it was a very simple thing. He then explains that everyone's personal javelins are kept in the centre of the field and all the throwers are allowed to use those such are the rules, further stating that there is nothing wrong in the fact that Nadeem used Chopra's javelin to practice and then he asked for it back. He then said that there was no "big deal" in this and that it is sad that they're using his own name to make an unnecessary issue of it, and he requested people to not do such things.

I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda.

Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments. — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

Neeraj Chopra's gold-winning throw

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after achieving the longest throw in the men's event in just his second attempt of the day. No other contender could beat the length till the end of the competition. In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03 m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, Chopra's first two throws were foul and the final throw was around 84 m.

Arshad Nadeem at Tokyo Games

Arshad Nadeem covered a distance of 82.4 metres in the first throw. His second throw resulted in a foul as he crossed the line, while his third and last throw were noted at 84.62m. The last throw made all the difference, for it brought him up to the 4th position on the chart directly from the 9th position, and paved his way for the second and final round.

In the second round, Arshad Nadeem's first throw resulted in a distance of 82.91 m, while his second throw resulted in a distance of 81.98 m. In the third and final attempt, Nadeem was unable to have a valid throw counted as he overstepped the line. None of his throws was good enough to take him to the podium of the javelin throw event at the world carnival of sports.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)