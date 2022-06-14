Neeraj Chopra Resumes Action For First Time Since Tokyo 2020: How To Watch LIVE In India?

Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to feature at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 on Tuesday. This will be Chopra's first competitive event in 10 months since his medal-winning performance at Tokyo 2020. The Paavo Nurmi Games are slated to be held at the Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku, Finland. It is one of the biggest track and field events outside the Diamond League, which will take place in Stockholm on June 30.

Apart from Chopra, the Paavo Nurmi Games will also feature some of the big names from the track and field event, including the likes of Grenada's Anderson Peters, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago. Chopra has been training in Finland since the start of this month and will be hoping to make good on his efforts by finishing on the podium on Tuesday.

After featuring in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, Chopra is planning to take part in Kuortane Games, which is scheduled to be held in Finland on June 18. Chopra had finished third in the Kuortane Games last year. He will look to improve his performance this year as it will provide him with a much-needed confidence booster ahead of the World Championships in Eugene, USA.

Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: How to watch live in India?

The live telecast of Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 will be available on Viacom 18 Network. Javelin enthusiasts in India can watch the live broadcast of the Games on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the Paavo Nurmi Games will be available on the Voot platform in India. Neeraj Chopra's event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. IST on Tuesday.

Chopra rose to prominence earlier this year after assisting India in winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. With his enormous throw of 87.58 metres, the 23-year-old athlete made history for the country. He became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal at an Olympic Games. Norman Pritchard had previously won two silver medals in the Olympic track and field events at the 1900 Paris Games, in the 200m and 200m hurdles.

Image: SAI_Media/Twitter