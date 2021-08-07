Neeraj Chopra Reveals Why He Celebrated Early; Speaks After Tokyo Olympics Gold Medal

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal.

Apart from Neeraj Chopra's historic gold, there were two other things that caught the attention of everyone. First, Neeraj had roared in delight the moment the javelin had left his hand and long before it landed, knowing instinctively that he'd executed the throw to perfection. The second was when Neeraj surpassed Germany's Johannes Vetter who has the second-longest javelin throw record in the history of the sport.

Addressing the media following the historic win, Neeraj Chopra talked about his early celebration during the final event, Germany's Johannes Vetter, and future aim.

Neeraj Chopra on his early celebration

"If we make a good first throw then other athletes come in pressure, therefore it was important for me to nail my first throw which was more than 87m. This year, Germany's Johannes Vetter was in incredible form. But I think because of playing too many competitions or due to pressure he could not come into best 8. So, if the first throw goes well then it certainly puts other athletes in pressure."

#IndiaGetsGold | When I threw Javelin the second time. I knew it was my best throw. Nobody knows if it can get you gold, but I was confident it was my best throw: Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/xJ4CKsMlxA — Republic (@republic) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra vows to break Javelin record in Olympics

"My second throw was also stable, so I thought about the Olympics record which is 90m, and also about my personal best record. So I thought to try to break the Olympics record. Then I gave my everything but like Javelin is a technical game, I could not execute it well enough. I used my speed and power but maybe there was some fault in the technique. Now I have to train even harder as I want to break the Olympics record of 90m,"said Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra on winning the gold medal for India

"I cannot even express how happy I am. There were times when problems came everyone stood by me. My rehab and surgery of the injury were successful. So, it took time for me to make a comeback. 2019 went very bad for me, I had worked hard a lot as there was a world championship that year. Then I shifted my focus to Olympics 2020, but then the COVID pandemic happened and the tournament was postponed. Therefore I would like to thank the government of India and federation as we were training outside," added Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra on ending India's 100 years wait

"An athlete should be focused. Not only do you have to focus on the competition but also you have to focus on the training. Some people think that the coach has given this workout therefore they have to do it I don't really like it. It should be done wholeheartedly. My greatest motivation is training. If you are well trained then you will feel confident for the results in the future. So winning this Olympics is not a result of one day. There are many people and years of hard work are present."

"We had already won gold in individual shooting and many gold medals have been won in hockey. But in athletics, it was said that PT Usha and Milkha Singh ji missed their chances marginally therefore this gold was actually necessary. As for many years, players have been working along with the federation so I think now the gold medal has come, some change will definitely come especially for athletics and javelin."

Neeraj Chopra on Germany's Johannes Vetter

Before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, former world champion Javelin Thrower Johannes Vetter on Neeraj Chopra had said, "He threw good throws twice this year. Above 86 meters in Finland. If he is healthy and if he is in the right shape, especially in his technique, he can throw far."But he has to fight with me. I am looking to throw over 90 meters in Tokyo, so it will be tough for him to beat me."

On Vetter's remark Neeraj Chopra said, "Yes, I heard Johannes Vetter had said this but honestly I think that Olympics is a game where world rankings do not matter every time. It all depends on how you perform on the day. I do not want to comment anything on Vetter's remark as I respect him a lot. He is a great thrower. Honestly speaking I am sad and disappointed that he such a great javelin thrower was eliminated from the Top 8. In sports, there are times when even big athletes fail to perform. My focus was totally on my performance therefore I gave my 100 percent," said Neeraj Chopra.

(Image Credits: AP)