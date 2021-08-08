Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has put an end to a century-long wait for India after he helped bring the country its first Olympic gold medal in track-and-field, breaking a 13-year jinx for a gold medal on Saturday, August 7. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Neeraj Chopra opened up on his sports journey - which he began as a 13-year-old, his life in the Indian Army, and his goals for the future.

Speaking to Republic TV he said, "This has been a really happy journey. I started it in 2011 when I did not know if I will have an international career or not, but I did the hard work. I did it with all my heart, which is why I have reached here. There were problems at the start, but I had the hunger to perform so all these sacrifices made me tougher so I could achieve my dream."

Influence of the Army training

Notably, Neeraj Chopra was inducted into the Indian Army in the sports quota in 2016 where he held the rank of Naib Subedar. The 23-year-old athlete shared the impact of Army training in his sports career and how the two disciplines worked on similar principles.

"I joined Army in 2016. Army has a simple rule. You have to be tough, disciplined, and work to your best. That is what an athlete's life is. They have to do the same thing. Both also have to stay away from their homes. So, although my focus is on sports, I am an Army man," he said.

Future goals

The Olympic athlete also credited his unclue Surendra for helping him realize his dream and achieve success. He said, "Whatever direction my life has taken, my uncle (Surendra) has been there with me through all. He had taken me to a stadium and got me into sports. He is the one who has made me reach where I am today. In 2019, I suffered an injury and could not play anything during the entire year. In 2020 I had some wins. It is my dream now to throw 90 meters. It has not happened till now, but it is my dream for the future."

Talking about the first thing that came to his mind after clinching the Gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra said, "The first thing that came to my mind was that finally, my hard work has paid off. I remember that Milkha Singh ji, just very recently passed away and he had missed a medal by such a short margin. So I remembered him and his contribution to Indian athletics. He had done so much for India. But he missed by a small margin."

The young athlete also spoke about his long hair, which had become a talking point during the Tokyo Olympics, saying that he had to cut it short for his match. "I got my hair cut because they were getting in the way of my training. It's in my hands, so I will grow them again," he said.

Image Credit: Republic TV