Neeraj Chopra Says 'not Slept Or Eaten, But When I Look At Gold Medal It All Becomes Okay'

Neeraj Chopra was without a doubt, the highlight at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 as he clinched India's only Gold medal. The 23-year old became only the second Indian to win a gold medal in an individual Olympics event after Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal in the shooting event of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. After Neeraj's arrival back to India, he addressed the media and spoke about his success.

Neeraj Chopra says pain faced is worth it because of the Gold medal

A special welcoming ceremony was announced for all the Indian athletes that took part in the Tokyo Olympics. A felicitation ceremony took place for all the athletes who won a medal, with the biggest being for Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj received a bouquet before he addressed the media on his recent success.

Speaking to the press, Neeraj said, "First of all, Namaste, and thank you to everyone for the support. I want to show the gold medal, it's all of India's. I have been carrying it in my pocket since that day. I haven't been able to sleep and eat well since that day, but then I see the medal and it's all okay."

The 23-year old revealed how topping the qualifications helped him to gain confidence and reduced his anxiety of facing top competitors at the event. "I had worked hard, but I knew the competition was hard, I was fourth. But then the qualification happened and I knew I had it in me and I didn't want to let it go. One shouldn't be scared of the competitors, just give your 100 percent. I thought the second throw was my personal best but it was a bit less. The next day I felt it all in my shoulder and arms, but then I won the medal, so it's all okay."

Neeraj Chopra explains family's support in helping athletes

After Sports Minister Anurag Thakur asked Neeraj Chopra the struggles he faced with financial issues, the 23-year old acknowledged the struggles but insisted that his family's support was all that mattered. "We all come from middle-class families. And all us medallists have to travel long to be a sportsperson, but when you have the family's support and if there is a problem with money or stadium, one gets more fire and wants to overcome all that."