Neeraj Chopra Set To Miss Diamond League; Shifts Focus Onto Jam-packed 2022 Season

India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra has opted not to participate in any further events this year as he aims to rest and recuperate after a packed schedule last month. The 23-year-old, who became India’s first gold medallist in track and field events, has been off training after a bout of illness and eyes a strong comeback next year in what will be an action-packed calendar. Chopra had insisted on participating in the Diamond League this year but ultimately decided to take a break and return next year with the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in mind.

Neeraj Chopra took to social media on Thursday to announce that he would be cutting short his season in 2021, with eyes set on an important 2022. The 23-year-old firstly thanked all the fans for their support and adulation after his Tokyo Olympics 2020 triumph and said that he was overwhelmed by the love he received and expressed his gratitude for the same. Neeraj Chopra further stated that he was encouraged by the support for Indian athletics over the past few weeks, and hoped that it would continue in the months and years to come.

Neeraj Chopra will not compete at the Diamond League

The ace javelin thrower however revealed that following a packed travelling schedule and a bout of illness, he hasn’t been able to resume training ever since returning from Tokyo. Thus, Chopra and his team made the call to cut short the 2021 season, and take some time off and recharge his batteries. The 2022 calendar will see Chopra competing at the World Championships, the Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, with medal hopes raised further by his Olympics heroics.

Neeraj Chopra had revealed earlier that he wouldn’t be participating in the Diamond League, which kicks off on August 28 in Paris. The 23-year-old achieved his best finish in the tournament in 2018 where he finished fourth and would have been a major medal hopeful this time around, but the number of post-Olympics commitments and lack of training meant that he had to opt out of the tournament. Chopra had claimed that he had planned on competing in multiple events this year, but the number of functions since his return to India meant that he was in no shape to take the field.

Image credits: PTI