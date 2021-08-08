Neeraj Chopra Speaks On Training During COVID-19, Dedicates Medal To Milkha Singh, PT Usha

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian athlete who created history by bagging gold at the men's javelin, becoming the country's first Olympic gold medalist in a track and field event thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Athletes Federation of India (AFI), on Sunday, for supporting his training during the lockdown.

Addressing a press conference the 23-year-old athlete also thanked JSW Sports and said that his win is a result of 'teamwork'. Exalted at his victory, Chopra talked about his preparation, injury, and inspiration.

"I want to thank India's sports authority for continuing the camp despite lockdown as it was really helpful for me and all the other athletes to continue our training. Yes, there were few problems when the complete lockdown was imposed but our training started again immediately. There were strict restrictions, we could not go out nor someone from outside was allowed to come in but Olympiads were permitted to conduct training," revealed Neeraj Kumar.

Chopra dedicated his Olympic Gold to Indian sprinting legends Milkha Singh and PT Usha, who had narrowly missed the honour.

"I am sure Milkha Singh ji, wherever he is will be proud of this. I really wish that he was here because I know it was his dream to see someone from India win Gold and hear National Anthem on that stage. I want to dedicate this medal to P. T. Usha also, who had missed it narrowly and it was her dream as well," further mentioned Javelin thrower legend.

PT Usha in her tweet congratulating Chopra called him her 'son' and thanked him for completing her 'unfinished dream'.

Realised my unfinished dream today after 37 years. Thank you my son @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳🥇#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/CeDBYK9kO9 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra on 2019 injury

While responding to a question about his elbow injury in 2019, Chopra said that such injuries are a part of every athlete's life.

"Injury is a part of every athlete, we should give it time and let it recover. I am very thankful that my surgery went successfully and I could do a better comeback," said Neeraj Chopra.

The Gold medalist had missed significant tournaments including the IAAF world championship due to a serious elbow injury. In a spectacular comeback, Niraj scripted history with his 87.58 m throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday.

In his concluding remarks, the Indian legend thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and JSW sports again for supporting him through his journey.