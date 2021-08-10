Neeraj Chopra Speaks To Republic On Future Plans & Fulfilling Milkha Singh's Olympic Dream

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has returned to India to a resounding welcome and glory. In an interview with Republic TV, the star athlete shared his feelings behind creating history at Tokyo Olympics, his passion for shopping, and what the future looked like for Indian sports.

Talking about his immediate plans, Neeraj Chopra said that he had the next 3-4 years to focus on bettering his game and achieving his dream of hitting 90 meters in javelin throw. "In our country, there was a wait for a medal in athletics that has been fulfilled with a Gold. I always received support but today, the kind of respect and love I have received is at another level," he said.

Neeraj Chopra remembers Milkha Singh

Neeraj Chopra took the moment to remember late Milkha Singh once again and hoped that the veteran athlete would be happy in heaven after seeing India's victory in track-and-field.

"An athlete always dreams of the moment when a Gold medal is hung around his neck and you see the flag being hoisted on your national anthem. That is a different feeling. I thought in my mind, that the medal I have won was a dream of the late Milkha Singh ji and that dream has come true. It is unfortunate that he is not amongst us, but he must be happy wherever he is," he told Republic TV.

Neeraj Chopra discusses Akshay Kumar's acting offer

Comment on his sensational play in Tokyo, Akshay Kumar had said that if a biopic was made on him, he would want Neeraj Chopra to essay the role on screen, To this, the athlete replied, "His (Akshay Kumar) work is acting, and he does that best. I do my work (sports) best."

The 23-year-old hoped that with his win in Tokyo Olympics, more youngsters would be encouraged to try their hand in the sport. Chopra also shared with Republic TV, his interests outside of sports which include shopping.

"I feel that javelin throw was hidden behind a curtain but I feel our nation has a lot of talent. Our federation has said that they will encourage young kids to join the sport. Javelin is a sport that not only has technique but also needs a combination of strength, speed, and flexibility. Apart from javelin, I love shopping. In Japan, we were not allowed to go outside, otherwise, I would have shopped. In food, I prefer home-cooked desi food," he revealed.

He concluded, "The future of athletics is going to be amazing. Not only me, we saw so many athletes doing so well. So we know the coming future of athletics will be bright.

Neeraj Chopra, on Saturday, August 7, scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he won India's first gold medal at this year's event and ended the county's century-long wait of winning a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic games.