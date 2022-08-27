Neeraj Chopra Thanks Fans After Diamond League Win; 'Happy To Receive So Much Support'

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra returned with a bang from a groin injury to capture a gold medal in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League. The gold medal not only made him the first Indian to win the Diamond League event but also confirmed his place in the Diamond League finals in Zurich next month. He became the first Indian to qualify for the finals and will be aiming for a podium finish at the event scheduled to take place on September 7 and 8.

Neeraj Chopra's message after winning gold at Lausanne Diamond League

Besides qualifying for the Diamond League finals, Neeraj Chopra also gained automatic entry to the 2023 Athletics World Championships by breaching the 85.20m mark. Chopra went to claim the gold with a strong throw of 89.08m The Haryana athlete took to Twitter and thanked everyone who supported him.

First @Diamond_League win✅

Great night at @athletissima in Lausanne and happy to receive so much support from the stands. 🙏🏽

Next stop ➡️ @WeltklasseZH pic.twitter.com/ZaT7TRUl8Y — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 27, 2022

Neeraj Chopra's medal-winning throw at Lausanne Diamond League

The Diamond League event at Stockholm in June was Neeraj Chopra's first event in nearly four years. He finished second at the event behind world champion Anderson Peters. However, the Indian javelin thrower was not to be denied gold despite some major names missing the event. Coming back from injury, Neeraj Chopra began the javelin throw event with a distance of 89.08m. He then followed up the first attempt with an 85.18m throw in the second attempt before passing on his third attempt.

His fourth throw was a foul attempt following which he once again decided to pass his fifth attempt. In the sixth attempt, he registered a throw of 80.04m, however, the first attempt was enough for him to walk away with a gold medal. Chopra is the first Indian javelin thrower and the second athlete after Vikas Gowda to finish inside the top three in a Diamond League meet. Discuss thrower Gowda had finished second in Diamond League meets in New York and Doha in 2012 and 2014, respectively.