Neeraj Chopra Thanks Punjab CM Amarinder Singh For Hosting 'lovely Meal' For Olympians

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Thursday acknowledged Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for hosting a sumptuous dinner for the Olympic medallists and participants while expressing his appreciation for offering the highest level of honour to the sportspersons.

"I am feeling happy that for the first time any Chief Minister is taking out time like this for sportspersons. This shows how much he loves sports and sportspersons. I thank him for giving us so much respect," said Chopra.

My sincere thanks to the Govt. Of Punjab, @capt_amarinder ji and @iranasodhi sir for honouring and hosting a lovely meal for us athletes last night in Chandigarh! pic.twitter.com/IcppC9vUa4 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 9, 2021

With India's Tokyo Olympics contingent manifesting its best-ever show at the recently concluded marquee event, the achievement has been widely honoured across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently hosted the athletes for dinner, fulfilling his promise, the Indian PM ate ice cream with shuttler PV Sindhu. And now, the Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh who invited the Olympic winners for a delicious dinner at his Mohali farmhouse on Wednesday night. The meal was cooked by the CM himself.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh serves food to Olympian Neeraj Chopra

The CM shared a video where he was seen serving the food to Olympian Neeraj Chopra.

Privileged to have hosted our Olympians for dinner tonight. Thoroughly enjoyed cooking for them. May you continue to bring great laurels to the country. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hI2ntXtZQs — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 8, 2021

The menu for the sportspersons included Mutton Khara Pishori, Long Ellachi Chicken, Aloo Korma, Dal Masri, Murg Korma, Dugani Biryani and Zarda Rice as a Sweet Dish.

For those who were curious, the menu at Capt Amarinder’s dinner tonight is:

1) Mutton Khara Pishori 2) Long Ellachi Chicken 3) Aloo Korma 4) Dal Masri 5) Murg Korma 6) Dugani Biryani 7) Zarda Rice (Sweet Dish). pic.twitter.com/tQ1A17EisH — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) September 8, 2021

I loved every bit of it: CM Captain Amarinder Singh

The dinner was hosted by the Punjab CM at his farmhouse in Mohali on Wednesday. CM Singh was seen helping his guests personally with the finest dishes he had cooked earlier during the day. "I started at 11 in the morning. Most of it was done by around 5 PM, and then it was time for some final touches. But I loved every minute of it," said Chief Minister Singh in an official statement. "They (the sportspersons) worked so hard to win us glory, what I have done for them is nothing in comparison," Singh added.

"Privileged to have hosted our Olympians for dinner tonight. Thoroughly enjoyed cooking for them. May you continue to bring great laurels to the country," Chief Minster Singh had stated yesterday.

Besides Olympic Javelin Throw gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, the special guests for the evening included Olympics bronze medalist hockey players Manpreet Singh (Captain), Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain), Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Varun Kumar and Simranjit Singh.

Meanwhile, Chopra stated that following the Tokyo Olympics 2020, people's viewpoint towards sports has changed positively.

"I am sure that the Indian government will work towards creating better infrastructure for sports and provide facilities to sportspersons," said Chopra.

