Neeraj Chopra To Make Competitive Comeback Soon? Here's Everything You Need To Know

India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who missed Commonwealth Games due to injury, will be soon back in action when he takes the field at Diamond League meeting 2022 in Lausanne. The 24-year-old had to miss the javelin throw event at CWG 2022 in Birmingham due to a groin injury. Chopra had suffered an injury at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene where he walked away with a silver medal.

Will Neeraj Chopra feature in Diamond League Meeting 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s name has appeared on the list of competitors for the javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League Meeting 2022 starting August 26. However, the athlete is yet to issue confirmation regarding his participation in the event.

Neeraj Chopra's injury saw Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the 90m mark in Birmingham and take a gold medal beating two-time world champion Anderson Peters. Nadeem breached Neeraj Chopra’s Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m, which fetched him a gold medal, and the World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m which got him a silver medal.

“Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event," a source close to the athlete told PTI.

Neeraj Chopra reveals moment he suffered injury during World Championships

Neeraj Chopra was the outright favourite to win gold at CWG 2022, however, he took to Instagram and revealed why he would not be able to participate at Commonwealth Games 2022. He wrote, “Hello everyone, I'm extremely disappointed to inform you all that I will not be able to represent the country at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships."

He further added, "On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks,” the 24-year-old added. The Tokyo Olympics champion informed that he has had discussions about his injury with the support team, IOA, AFI and SAI's CAIMS and came to the conclusion that he should skip the CWG 2022, keeping his 'long-term goals in mind'.