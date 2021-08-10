Neeraj Chopra 'trained For Different Battle': Indian Army's Mission Olympics Wing Official

Olympic Gold medalist and Rajputana Rifles jawan Neeraj Chopra made billions proud with his javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, ending India's wait for the top medal in track and on-field events at the Olympics. "Chopra, a subedar in the Indian Army has been trained to fight a different battle," said an official of the Indian Army's Mission Olympics Wing. Elated with Neeraj Chopra's win in the Olympics, the senior official said that the army man is made for a different battle. "He (Neeraj Chopra) is a soldier, but not a soldier who has been trained to fight. He is fighting a different battle," the official said.

Kashinath - key to Neeraj Chopra's selection

The official highlighted the role of Subedar Kashinath who played a key role in Neeraj Chopra's selection into the Indian Army regiment. "Subedar Kashinath, who bagged a bronze medal at Commonwealth Games in 2010 had discovered the javelin prodigy. Kashinath reported that there is a boy who is throwing 80-plus metres and then we reported it to Army Sports Institute (ASI). In January 2016, we approached him and told him about the ASI, while proposing to him for accepting the rank. Usually, the Army doesn't recruit like that. So, that is how he was inducted into the rank of Naik subedar. It was after his enrollment in the Army in August 2016, he shot to fame by breaking the junior world record," he said.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, after joining the Indian Army in May 2016, was selected for training under the Mission Olympics Wing.

'Army worked silently, credit goes to all'

When asked about Neeraj Chopra's success, the Mission Olympics Wing official said it was a team effort involving Federations, Sports Authority of India, and that the Indian Army worked silently.

"In Neeraj's case, there was a good amount of foreign exposure and foreign training. I think his sponsors, Sports Authority of India, and all have done a credible job. The Army worked silently and has been supporting him constantly," the official added.

The Mission Olympics Wing is an initiative by the Indian Army to identify and train promising sportspersons in 11 disciplines for various national and international competitions.

Athletes from Army in Tokyo Olympics

It may be noted here that a total of 16 athletes from the Indian Army represented the Indian contingent in Tokyo Olympics. Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav were in the Archery contingent whereas Irfan KT, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul, Gurpreet Singh, Avinash, Neeraj Chopra, Arokia Rajiv were part of the Athletics contingent. Satish Kumar, Subedar Amit Pangel, Satish Kumar participated in Tokyo Olympics represented the boxing contingent while in Wrestling Deepak Punia represented the Indian Army.

Moreover, Vishnu Saravanan from the Army participated in sailing. On the other hand, rowers Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat with their racing boats participated in the Olympics representing the Indian Army's mission Olympics. Notably, more than 400 potential athletes are training under the Mission Olympics initiative of the Indian army for the upcoming events presently.

Talent scouting on the way

Indian Army Mission Olympics officials also hinted towards inducting women in the initiative and said that they have identified 7 female boxers.

"We have started talent scouting, we will send them to ASI. The next target of the Mission Olympics will be Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year," officials said.