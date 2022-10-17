Neeraj Chopra Turns Coach, Teaches Kid Javelin Throw Technique On Return To Tokyo: Watch

On August 7 last year, Neeraj Chopra etched his name in the history books by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. It was a special and monumental feat in the history of Indian athletics since it was the country's first-ever medal in the sport at the Olympics.

Chopra also became the second Indian to win gold at the global showpiece event after Abhinav Bindra, who was the first athlete from India to achieve the feat in Beijing back in 2008. The Haryana-born athlete revisited the arena and city for the first time in 15 months since his historic triumph.

Neeraj Chopra turns coach to train a Japanese kid

The Olympic gold medalist was in the city to take part in the Tokyo 2020 commemoration ceremony. The event was held at the same venue where Chopra achieved the major milestone of his career. A video surfaced online in which the 24-year-old imparted his technical knowledge about the sport with a Japanese kid. In the video, Chopra can be seen showing the little kid his stance, his knee positions and the all-important release of the javelin. The caption for the video read 'It’s not every day you get a lesson from an Olympic champion!'.

It’s not every day you get a lesson from an Olympic champion! 😍#NeerajChopra #CraftingVictories #Tokyo2020 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sWaQybr5G7 — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) October 16, 2022

Besides sharing his javelin knowledge with the kid, the ace thrower shared a video on his official social media handle in which he is seen picking up the javelin and hurling a throw at the stadium, much to the delight of the gathered audience.“Had a great time at the #Tokyo2020 Commemoration Ceremony today, and was a special feeling being back at the stadium where it all changed for me. Thank you to @iocmedia, @gorin and @Tokyo2020 for the invite!", he captioned.

Had a great time at the #Tokyo2020 Commemoration Ceremony today, and was a special feeling being back at the stadium where it all changed for me. Thank you to @iocmedia, @gorin and @Tokyo2020 for the invite! 🙏🇮🇳#ThankYouTokyo #ありがとう東京 pic.twitter.com/GAmJRAvR5f — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 16, 2022

A look back at Neeraj Chopra's career so far

Following the historic triumph in Tokyo last year, Neeraj Chopra went on to break many records and added more medals to his kitty. In June this year, Chopra set a new national record of 89.30m to win the silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland. Just 15 days later, he broke his own national record at Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden to win another silver medal for India.

Neeraj Chopra also scripted history by winning the silver medal in the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships. He won the medal with a throw of 88.13m and became only the second Indian athlete after Anju Bobby George to win a medal at the World Championships and the first to win a silver medal. The 24-year-old finished the season by winning the Diamond League 2022 Final. Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat.