Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold: Abhinav Bindra Pens Letter, Says 'welcome To The Gold Club'

Abhinav Bindra, a 2008 Summer Olympics gold medal winner, puts out a letter congratulating Neeraj Chopra for his exceptional performance in the Men’s Javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra made a throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt to ultimately clinch the gold medal. With Chopra’s gold, India earned its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 taking the total tally of medals to 7.

"Take a bow, Young man! You have made an entire nation's dream come true."

Bindra, in his letter, penned,”Many congratulations on becoming India's second Olympic Gold medalist. To win a Gold at the grandest sporting event in the world, which is held once every four years, is in itself so improbable that less than 3% of the 11,707 athletes competing in Tokyo will end up with one. Add to it the weight of expectations from an extremely proud nation starved of Olympic success, and your achievement becomes even more memorable. Javelin throw might not be the most followed sporting discipline in India but your historic achievement has brought it to the limelight, capturing the imagination of billions watching at home. The impact your victory will create on promoting your sport amongst the country's youth is immeasurable. You have crossed the first barrier; the gates are now firmly open. Budding Olympians will now look up to you as they set out to fulfill their dreams of bringing glory to the nation. Thanks to you, we have finished our Tokyo endeavor on a great high. Your performance has further elevated what has been evident throughout the Games - that our athletes are not only capable of going toe to toe with the best, but are firmly establishing ourselves as the favorites.”

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club - a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

“We are stronger than ever because of the spirit you and your fellow Indians showed in Tokyo. Also, welcome you to the club. It is not the most happening of places yet and needs more members, but I feel your entry is going to pave the way for many more deserving athletes. For now, cherish all the accolades and praises, revel in the memories of the special moments. Going forward, I am confident that you will continue aiming for Gold in all that you do and keep the spirit of Olympism alive no matter where your journey takes you,” Bindra added. Praising Chopra, Bindra said that India’s first individual gold at the Olympics might have taken over a century to come, but the time taken following the first Gold is solid proof that India is on the rise as a sporting nation. No doubt, there still is a lot of work to be done in order for India to become a superpower, but this seemingly slow progress is on the right path. Bindra won India’s first Gold Medal since Moscow Summer Olympics 1980 and its first individual Olympic Gold in the 10-meter air rifle at the 2008 Summer Olympics.

(Image Source: PTI/AP)