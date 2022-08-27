Neeraj Chopra Scripts History, Becomes 1st Indian To Win Diamond League Event

Neeraj Chopra made an impressive return from injury to not only win a gold medal at Lausanne Diamond League 2022 on Friday but also created a piece of history. Chopra won the gold medal with a massive throw of 89.08m earning him qualification for the all-important Diamond League final in Zurich next month, as well as the 2023 World Championships in Budapest Hungary, which has a qualification mark of 85.20m. The Olympic champion is the first Indian athlete to achieve the feat.

NEERAJ IS BACK WITH A BANG!! 💥@Neeraj_chopra1 becomes 1st Indian to win a #DiamondLeague Meet & claim the top spot at #LausanneDL with the best throw of 89.08m



That's our Star Neeraj for you!!

Well done 👏



📸 @matthewquine

1/1 pic.twitter.com/C7PTWs1EIg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 26, 2022

#NeerajChopra 🇮🇳



Top finish with 89.08m at Lausanne Diamond League 🔥



He is back and back with a bang!#IndianAthletics@Diamond_League pic.twitter.com/0zTwDpjhyU — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 26, 2022

Lausanne Diamond League 2022: Neeraj Chopra creates history after winning gold

After winning the silver medal at the world championships, Neeraj Chopra missed Commonwealth Games due to injury. Following the proper rest and recovery from injury, the 24-year-old was back at his best starting the event with a throw of 89.08m which was also his career's third-best throw. Chopra then measured 85.18m in the second attempt before passing on his third attempt. His fourth throw was a foul he again passed his fifth attempt before registering a throw of 80.04m in the sixth and last round. Only the top three throwers after five attempts get the chance to have the sixth throw. The first attempt was enough for him to win the honours.

1/2



1st meet after #WorldChampionships2022 and back from injury, not only does @Neeraj_chopra1 win but also qualifies for #DiamondLeague FINAL & 2023 World Championships 😎



That's our Star Neeraj for you!!

Well done 👏@IndiaSports @afiindia @SAI_Patiala @Diamond_League — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 26, 2022

Before the Lausanne Diamond League event, Chopra had finished second in the Stockholm leg of the diamond league behind Anderson Peters with a national record throw of 89.94m. Chopra continues to stay on the fourth spot with 15 points despite bagging eight points. Before Chopra, discus thrower Vikas Gowda was the only Indian to have a finish in the top three in a Diamond League Meet. Gowda had finished second twice in New York in 2012 and in Doha in 2014 and third on two occasions in Shanghai and Eugene in 2015.

Neeraj Chopra confident about finishing the season on a high

Following the event, Neeraj Chopra was delighted with the result and the way he recovered from his injury. He said, “I am delighted with my result tonight. 89m is a great performance. I am specially pleased as I am coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I have recovered well. I had to skip Commonwealth Games due to injury and I was a bit nervous. Tonight has given me a lot of confidence to finish the season on a high, with a strong performance in Zurich DL Final.”

