Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Tokyo Olympics 2020: A Look At His Strenuous Fitness Routine

Indian fans were sent into a frenzy after Neeraj Chopra won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Neeraj recorded a staggering javelin throw of 87.58m to win the medal as none of his competitors passed the 87m mark. The man from Haryana proved that nothing is impossible if one works hard and is committed to their field. After Neeraj's historic win here is a look at the hard work that the Indian athlete put in to achieve the unthinkable.

Neeraj Chopra wins gold: A look at his inspirational fitness sessions

The fact that India had not won a medal in athletics for the past 100 years, did not stop Neeraj Chopra from believing in himself and achieving the incredible win. Below is one inspirational video of Neeraj performing pull-ups and push-ups, among other strenuous exercises, to highlight the effort that goes into preparation for an event like the Olympics. He captioned the video as "Stay fit". Take a look-

In another Instagram post, Neeraj can be seen practising the medicine ball throw, which is a crucial exercise to help with improving an athlete's stability. Medicine ball exercises help improve an athlete's stabiliser muscles in the body to help improve balance. Practising such exercises helps build functional strength that reduces the risk of sporting injury. It also helps improve one's posture and helps in practising other intense exercises like squats and overhead presses.

Below is a look at some more seemingly impossible workouts that helped Neeraj Chopra in scripting history by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics:

How Neeraj Chopra won the Javelin Throw Olympics gold medal?

Neeraj Chopra entered his name in the history books on Saturday, 7 August 2021, after winning India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. An outstanding javelin throw of 87.58m by Chopra ended the country's 100-year long wait of winning a medal in athletics at an Olympics event. As a result, Neeraj became only the second athlete to win the gold medal for India after shooter Abhinav Bindra who won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This medal also helped the nation surpass its previous best medal tally of six, achieved at the 2012 London Olympics.