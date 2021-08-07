Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Tokyo Olympics: Here Are Some Of His Major Accomplishments

After creating history, star Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra said that "it feels unbelievable" following his gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra on Saturday ended India's 100-year-long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the big event. Not only this, but he also became the only second individual athlete to win gold for India; Abhinav Bindra had won the first gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Games.

In Round 1, Chopra's throw was 87.03 m, making him the table topper. In round 2, he brought the best out of him with an 87.59m throw. While he wasn't able to improve any more, his performance was enough to get him a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. This is not the first time that Neeraj Chopra has made India proud; here are his six top accomplishments.

Some Major accomplishments of Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra

2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia: The star javelin thrower also won gold in the prestigious Commonwealth Games at Australia's Gold Coast with an 86.47m throw. With the win, he also became the first-ever Indian javelin thrower to win gold at the Commonwealth Games. Following this, he was conferred with Arjuna Award.

Asian Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra had won a gold medal at the Asian Games 2018. He threw 83.46 metres off the first throw. Of the six attempts, Neeraj's second and sixth attempts were fouls. His third and fourth attempts were 88.06 metres and 86.06 metres respectively. His gold was the only second medal for India in javelin throw in the Asian Games history.

Asian Athletic Championships: In 2017, Neeraj won another gold medal with a throw of 85.23m.

IAAF World U20 Championship: In 2016, the IAAF World U20 Championship held in Poland, Neeraj Chopra, at the age of 18, set the world's junior record for Javelin throw by a massive 86.48m throw, which he still holds.

Doha Diamond Leagues: The star India athlete has been constantly breaking his own records and the Doha Diamond league was one of such events where his throw was 87.43m.

Sotteville Athletics Meet: Neeraj again won gold in the game held at Sotteville-Les Rouen, France with a powerful throw of 85.17m.